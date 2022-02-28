Ballyboughal desperate to learn and evolve during AFL2 campaign

Ballyboughal will hope to pick up their second league win of the season when they host Na Fianna on Sunday, coming on the back of their opening-round AFL2 win over Scoil Uí Chonaill.

The new management team of Mark Byrne, Barry McMahon and Derek Byrne have been encouraged by what they’ve witnessed from the players to date, with manager Mark Byrne thrilled with the application of the players since his arrival.

“Since the first day I came to the club, it’s hard not to appreciate just how unique Ballyboughal are,” Byrne said. “The village just lives for football and they have great passion and enthusiasm for the game.

“Everyone gets behind the club and there are some very talented footballers playing here.

“Lads like Richie Downey, Gerry Seaver and David Downey have all been involved with various Dublin teams down the years and then you have some really good, young lads coming through.

“Matt Farrell recently won the Sigerson Cup and all the players are so keen to learn and improve.

“We have some senior players too, like captain John Rodgers and Jon Rooney who do so much to drive the team forward.

“We have great numbers at training and that’s helping to raise the standard and I really couldn’t ask for any more from them in terms of their work-rate.

“We are looking to learn, improve and evolve and we’re not really setting any major goals for the team this year, other than to keep on learning.

“We just want to be competitive in every game we play and I think that’s more than possible given the players we have.”