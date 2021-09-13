Ballyboden try to blend youth with experience

Ballyboden St Enda's Pearce Christie in action against Niall Carty, left, and John Sheanon of Cuala durning their Go Ahead Adult Hurling League Division 1 South match at Páirc Uí Mhurchú in June. Picture: Caroline Quinn

With Round 2 of the Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship taking place next weekend, Ballyboden St Enda’s will look to take a positive step towards securing a quarter-final place when they meet near neighbours Faughs in Parnell Park next Saturday evening (6.00).

Last year’s beaten finalists opened up their Group 4 campaign with a relatively comfortable 4-19 to 1-16 win over an improving St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh side last Friday week and another win in four days’ time would all but secure their, by now, customary place in the last eight.

Faughs were equally assured when overcoming Scoil Uí Chonaill at O’Toole Park the next day and Ballyboden manager Malachy Travers is anticipating a tricky assignment against their rivals from either side of the Spawell roundabout.

“We are really looking forward to the match but we are well aware of the challenge that Faughs will offer.

“We played them in the league and I was impressed with what I saw from them and they are certainly a team that is headed in the right direction.

“They have put a lot of work into their underage set-up and that is really beginning to show in terms of the talent coming through at adult level.

“It’s another test of character for our lads and we need to be right in that respect and when you play your neighbours, that can add another dimension to the game and have a levelling effect between the teams.

“We will give them the respect that they deserve, as we would any team in the championship and just make sure that we are switched on from the first whistle,” added Travers.

The former Wexford defender, who took ownership of the ‘Bainisteoir’ bib from Joe Fortune last year, is hugely enthusiastic about the opportunity of developing and expanding the depth of playing resources available to the Firhouse Road side.

There has perhaps been an over-reliance on some of the more senior players over a prolonged period, exceptional hurlers that were pivotal to Ballyboden’s dominance that culminated in their fifth successive title back in 2011.

Travers was a key component on that successful team and while championship experience is a hugely-valued commodity, as reflected in the enduring influence and excellence of the likes of Paul Ryan, Shane Durkin, Simon Lambert and Conal Keaney, bringing a freshness to the panel is equally important.

“In essence, we’re just looking to regenerate and also trying to look at the depth already within the panel.

“It’s important that we can add lads incrementally as there is an acknowledgement that we need a strong squad and that we have lost some of our senior players over the past couple of campaigns.

“We are fortunate to have had some very strong minor teams at Ballyboden over recent years and it’s a case of looking at these lads and assessing which ones have the potential to become established senior hurlers.

“Of course, it’s not as simple as throwing them in as players can develop at different stages and there are certain qualities that we look for that gives us a better idea as to their suitability for senior hurling.

“The conversion rate from minor, through Under-21, to senior is the big challenge for us but a few lads got valuable game time against Plunkett’s and they should benefit from that,” added Travers (inset).

Indeed, Shane Kennedy made the most of the opportunity handed to him by netting Boden’s first goal and the emphasis on youth was also reflected in the strong contributions made by Pearse Christie and Joe Maguire on the night.

When you take into account the strong impression made by wing-back Paddy Dunleavy in last year’s renewal, it’s clearly evident that St Enda’s are working hard to find that balance between remaining competitive and building towards a promising future.

“I was very pleased to see some of the lads coming in last week but they need the stability that the senior players give them,” said Travers.

“We might have taken our foot off the gas a bit in the final quarter and Plunkett’s certainly created a couple of decent goal chances so we will look to improve on that.

“There were some great games last week and some impressive performances too and there was lots to take the interest.

“It’s possibly a pity that they (the Dublin County Board) didn’t stick to last year’s arrangement where each team had one game at home, one game away and the third at a neutral venue and that would create a great buzz for the home teams.

“Having said that, it’s still great to have these games back to look forward to and we’re just hoping to build on last week’s performance,” he added.

Fixtures

Saturday 17th September

SHC ‘A’ Group 1: Craobh Chiaráin v Na Fianna (Parnell Park, 4.00); Whitehall Colmcille v Ballinteer St John’s (O’Toole Park, 4.00).

SHC ‘A’ Group 4: Ballyboden St Enda’s v Faughs (Parnell Park, 6.00); St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER v Scoil Uí Chonaill (O’Toole Park, 6.00).

Sunday 18th September

SHC ‘A’ Group 2: Setanta v St Vincent’s (O’Toole Park, 2.00); St Jude’s v Lucan Sarsfields (Parnell Park, 4.00).

SHC ‘A’ Group 3: Kilmacud Crokes v St Brigid’s (Parnell Park, 2.00); Cuala v Thomas Davis (O’Toole Park, 4.00).