Ballinteer St John’s seek to do minor double act

Ballinteer St John’s will be hoping to add the Minor ‘A’ Football Championship title to the ‘B’ hurling equivalent picked up last week when they meet near neighbours Ballyboden St Enda’s in their eagerly anticipated decider at Parnell Park on Wednesday (8.15).

Darren Chambers, chairman of St John’s, has been involved with this team for many a year and there is a keen sense of anticipation evident as he looks forward to the clash.

“For the club the game is huge, possibly one of the most important we will play in our near forty year history.

“It is our first ever men’s football ‘A’ Championship final at minor or adult level and only our third across both codes.

“For the team, it is just another game and we approach it the same way as any challenge, league or championship one.

“That approach has served us well over the last five years so we are not going to deviate from it now. No hype. Just focus on what we do,” added Chambers.

Of course, the local element of the final adds extra intrigue for a Ballinteer team that made history back in 2018 when winning the U16A championship.

Familiarity has not bred contempt between two teams that share obvious mutual respect with Chambers, who manages the team alongside Rodney Joyce and Kevin Clair, expecting a titanic tussle tomorrow evening.

“Ballyboden are a great football side that are well managed and have good discipline.

“The presence they have had on Dublin Minor and Under-20 teams from this group illustrates that.

“The fact we had no league last year and obviously have not played each other in championship means neither of us have anything to go on based on recent results.

“They are our neighbours and lads off the teams know each other from the local area and that adds to the occasion but it also manifests itself in a great level of mutual respect between the two teams.

“When we won the U16 Championship in 2018 one of the first messages I received was from Ballyboden,” he added.

That victory over Kilmacud Crokes was hugely significant in terms of the team’s development with Chambers paying tribute to the work done behind the scenes in building on that achievement.

“We have been absolutely blessed with this group to have had two senior players work with the team as our coaches since the lads left Under 12.

Massive part

“Colm O’Donnell and Aidan Field have been a massive part of everything this group has done in the last 5-6 years.

“It (winning the U16A FC) was a huge boost and a great reward having lost the Féile Final at Under 14A and the U15A Championship final in the two years previous.

“It gave them the confidence that they could get across the line on the big day and it always acted as a great incentive for the team to stick together and for me that is our greatest achievement with this 2002/2003 group.

“We have not lost a single player from our squad over the last four years and that player retention has been huge for us as a club,” added Chambers.