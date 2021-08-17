Ballinteer St John’s cruise to MHC ‘B’ honours

A Liam Ó Súilleabháin goal inside the opening two minutes set Ballinteer St John’s on course for a comfortable 1-14 to 0-10 victory over St Brigid’s in their Dublin Minor ‘B’ Hurling Championship final (2020) at Parnell Park last Wednesday night.

The winners were led superbly throughout by captain Liam Smith, who produced a hugely influential performance from centre-back.

Further up the field, St John’s enjoyed the greater scoring threat with no less than eight players contributing on the scoreboard with Oisín Brennan leading the way with four points.

Luke Breathnach and Liam Fenton shared five points between them with the remaining scores attributed to Micheál White, Charlie Mulvaney, Killian Ryle and Smith.

Indeed the margin of victory could well have been greater but for the excellent goalkeeping of Eoin Cole for St Brigid’s.

The talented netminder made some crucial interventions, especially in the second half, that ensured his team remained in contention but their collective lack of punch up front made life difficult in terms of trimming their arrears.

They did manage to trouble the umpires through scores from Cian McEntire, Shane Meagher, Jude Lavin and Tom Mohan but they proved isolated moments of success against a well-organised and committed Ballinteer rearguard. However, they could take some positivity from the efforts of their defence with Eoin Leen, Mark Ryan and sweeper Oisin Whelan impressing.

Ballinteer St John’s Panel: P Buckley, C Culhane, C O’Dwyer, P Bates, A Aherne, L Smith, D Kennedy, K Ryle, C Mulvaney, L Ó Súilleabháin, L Fenton, M White, O Grady, O Nutty, L Breathnach, C Boyle, P Nolan, O Brennan, M Gardiner, Joey Quirke, S Burke, A Moran, E Bonner, S O’Donovan, J Paircéir, Johnny Quirke, A Dorgan, C O’Gorman, D Coughlan.

St Brigid’s Panel: E Cole, C Carolan, E Leen, M Ryan, G Healy, E O’Hara, D Schmidt, D Lahert, C McEntire, C Gorman, S Meagher, O Whelan, R McLoughlin, J Lavin, T Mohan, C Molloy, K Mullins, L O’Doherty, S Ong, P Gallery, F Lavin, J Ryan, D McLoughlin, G Tankala, E Brady, D Hawkshaw.