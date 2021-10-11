All to play for with semi spots up for grabs

Niall McMorrow of Ballyboden St Endas, in action against Cuala’s Oisin Gough when the sides met in the Adult Hurling League Division 1 at Pairc Ui Mhurchu in June. Photo: Caroline Quinn

After some healthy sparring over the past few weeks, eight teams will be looking to land knock-out blows when the quarter-finals of the Go Ahead Dublin Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship take place next weekend.

All four ties offer their own unique possibilities and sense of intrigue but it’s fair to say that the clash between Cuala and Ballyboden St Enda’s in Parnell Park next Sunday afternoon is one that readily captures the imagination.

The sides met in last year’s decider with Cuala finishing strongly to eventually overcome an initially dominant Ballyboden side thanks largely to a brace of Sean Moran goals.

That victory secured a fifth county title in six years for the Dalkey outfit and while their form in the group stages this autumn was patchy at best, including a hammering at the hands of Kilmacud Crokes, their narrow win over St Brigid’s last Sunday week could well be the springboard to a required improvement, according to former Dublin Under 21 manager Sean Lane.

“I think it’s fair to say that Cuala are definitely coming back to the pack and it’s difficult to envisage their enthusiasm being the same as it once was.

“They have achieved so much both in Dublin and on a national stage and have been such great ambassadors for hurling in the county but it’s difficult to maintain those levels of motivation over such a prolonged duration.

“When you also consider that they can’t call on the services of the likes of Paul Schutte and Colm Cronin, two players that were so influential in their success, then you can understand why they mightn’t be the force that they once were.

“Having said all that, there were encouraging signs from their perspective in the manner in which they finished the game against St Brigid’s, looking a beaten side before they fired off four points on the bounce to carry them through to the quarter-finals.

“That could well give them the spark that they had been missing previously as it showed that there is still something inside them driving them on and that they didn’t just want to let it go.

“Liam Murphy’s form up front has also been a positive for Cuala and playing against Ballyboden could be just the challenge that they need at this stage.

“Boden have looked in fine form so far and are developing a great mix of youth and experience but they still seem reliant on the more senior lads like Paul Ryan, Simon Lambert, Conal Keaney and Niall McMorrow.

“They have some excellent young hurlers involved this year but it might take another year for them to come through and that’s why I’m edging slightly towards Cuala next weekend,” said Lane.

Should that eventuality not transpire on Sunday, the debate remains as to which of the remaining protagonists are best placed to assume Cuala’s mantle at the summit of club hurling in the capital.

Lucan Sarsfields impressed many on their route to the semi-finals last winter and Lane feels that their improvement this year in terms of attacking output could prove the difference against a talented Craobh Chiaráin outfit.

“This is one match that I’m really looking forward to as it is an interesting contrast in terms of playing styles.

“Craobh have some many lovely hurlers and you could argue that they are the best team left in the competition when they are in possession.

“Robbie Mahon is a very important player for them in attack as he provides a nice balance to lads like Cian Derwin and Billy Ryan and these lads can do some serious damage if they’re given a decent amount of supply.

“Whether that happens against Lucan though is the big question as they are such a solid outfit and you don’t get too much space from them.

“Lucan have got that threat up front now through the likes of Paul Crummey and Ciaran Dowling and I think that might be enough to see them home by four or five points.

“There is every chance that the match between Na Fianna and St Jude’s could be similarly tight even though most people make Na Fianna strong favourites to come through.

“Of course, they have a very strong team and the introduction of Liam Rushe alongside Paul O’Dea gives them a very strong foundation while Shane Barrett could well be earmarked to pick up Danny Sutcliffe.

“I just wouldn’t write St Jude’s off and you have to remember that they had a very good win over St Vincent’s, a team that Lucan only managed to beat late on.

“In the final match, it’s hard to see past Kilmacud Crokes against St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh but Plunkett’s are there on merit.

“Niall Arthur has added something to their forward line and they are making great strides of late but Crokes have looked in great form in the group stages and the form of Ronan Hayes just gives them something extra and I expect Crokes to pull away in the final quarter after a tight enough tussle,” added Lane.

SHC ‘A’ quarter-final fixtures

Saturday 16th October

Na Fianna v St Jude’s (Parnell Park, 3,00); Craobh Chiaráin v Lucan Sarsfields (Parnell Park, 5.00).

Sunday 17th October

Kilmacud Crokes v St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER (Parnell Park, 2.00); Ballyboden St Enda’s v Cuala (Parnell Park, 4.00).