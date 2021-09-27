All to play for in final group games of the SHC ‘B’

An absorbing evening of Dublin Senior ‘B’ Hurling Championship action awaits us next Saturday as Round 3 takes place across the county.

Raheny, many people’s favourites for outright success, lead Group 1 following successive wins against Crumlin and Ballyboden St Enda’s, and they’ll look to maintain their perfect record when they visit Cuala next Saturday evening.

The St Anne’s Park club, which lost this year’s AHL2 final, has impressed this year and maintained their momentum into the championship, thanks to relatively comfortable wins over Crumlin and Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Eoghan Smyth and Ger Coady remain key players for Raheny, while their youthful promise is reflected in the presence of Liam Dunne in their attack.

Dunne will hope to exert a strong influence as his side looks to cement pole position when they travel to Dalkey to meet Cuala.

Group 3 is delicately poised, as Castleknock also seek their third successive win when they venture to Silver Park to meet Kilmacud Crokes.

Castleknock have shown serious promise to date as they followed up a routine win over O’Toole’s with an impressive 0-23 to 2-13 away at Clontarf.

Top scorer Cian Boyle was kept relatively quiet on that occasion but remains their scoring talisman and he is now receiving strong support up front from the likes of Luke Whelan, Luke Swan, Niall O’Callaghan and Ciarán Kilkenny (pictured).

Holders Naomh Fionnbarra kept their hopes alive when narrowly defeating Round Tower Clondalkin by 1-18 to 1-16 in Round 2, but they will recognise the need for an improved showing at The Bogies next Saturday when they host a Naomh Barróg team that is full of confidence following their comfortable victories over Towers and Na Fianna so far this year.