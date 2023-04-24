| 3.7°C Dublin

All roads lead to Carlow for Dubs’ U20 football final with Kildare

Bluebeat

The Dublin U20 football panel ahead of the Leinster semi-final win over Meath

The Dublin U20 football panel ahead of the Leinster semi-final win over Meath

Netwatch Cullen Park on a Tuesday night. A prescription for good football. Dublin against Kildare in the Eirgrid Under-20 Leinster Football Championship final (7.30pm).

If the game is anything like last year’s instalment at O’Moore Park, the spectators are in for a treat. Kildare won that by two points. It was their 12th Leinster title.

