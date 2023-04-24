All roads lead to Carlow for Dubs’ U20 football final with Kildare

Netwatch Cullen Park on a Tuesday night. A prescription for good football. Dublin against Kildare in the Eirgrid Under-20 Leinster Football Championship final (7.30pm).

If the game is anything like last year’s instalment at O’Moore Park, the spectators are in for a treat. Kildare won that by two points. It was their 12th Leinster title.

It was a perfect night for football. And a perfect game. Dublin came so close to earning extra-time.

Kildare beat Laois in last week’s semi-final. On the same evening, Dublin defeated Meath at Páirc Tailteann.

The Dubs have a good man in charge, Jim Lehane. He knows the value of the squad. Fellas coming off the bench to make a contribution. Just like in Navan last week. Jim would love to see a big Dublin support.

Parnell Park welcome Westmeath for Leinster SHC

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the Pitch of the Year. Parnell Park is also looking as well as ever these days.

Noel Brady does a top job. As he has been doing for years. Donnycarney will be looking its Saturday best when Westmeath visit in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship (6pm).

Their manager, Joe Fortune, won’t have to ask for directions. He guided Ballyboden St Enda’s to the Dublin SHC crown.

It’s Dublin's only senior championship fixture in Parnell. They’ll play Wexford and Galway in Croke Park. It’s an enduring debate – the wide open spaces of Croke Park or the compact fit of Parnell Park.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship: Dublin v Westmeath – April 29 (Sat), Parnell Park (6pm); Dublin v Wexford – May 6 (Sat), Croke Park (5pm); Kilkenny v Dublin – May 20 (Sat), Nowlan Park (6pm); Dublin v Galway – May 28 (Sun), Croke Park (2pm).

Jimmy Boggan Memorial Cycle set for July 22

Nobody did more for Crumlin and Dublin hurling than Jimmy Boggan. He gave so much of his time to club and county.

A highlight of the year is organised by Crumlin as they honour the memory, and the contribution, of such a legendary figure.

The Jimmy Boggan Memorial Cycle takes place on Saturday, July 22. It’s always a wonderful occasion. More details from Ger Gavigan on 086-8205902.