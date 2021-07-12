Alan Connolly on fire as St Jude’s impress in AFL1 clash with Castleknock

The fourth round of matches in Division 1 of the Dublin Adult Football League took place last Saturday evening with St Jude’s moving into third spot in AFL1 South by virtue of their impressive 2-18 to 0-15 victory over Castleknock at Tymon Park.

Alan Connolly once again made a strong impression in the home attack, amassing 2-4 from play, as the Jude’s inside forward line proved a constant threat throughout the hour.

Niall Coakley and David Mannix kicked 0-6 and 0-5 respectively as the Templeogue side eased home thanks to further scoring contributions by Diarmuid McLoughlin, Colm Murphy, Dara Kavanagh and Kieran Doherty.

Jude’s lie three points behind table-toppers Kilmacud Crokes, who recorded their fourth win on the bounce when beating Cuala by 2-18 to 1-6.

In AFL2 North, St Sylvester’s and Naomh Barróg joined Raheny at the summit of the table as they enjoyed narrow wins over Ballyboughal and Round Towers Lusk respectively.

In Ballyboughal, Syls scored goals at critical times to prevail by 4-11 to 1-13 with Alex Wright’s effort helping them to a 1-7 to 0-6 interval advantage.

The hosts remained in touch upon the restart but were ultimately undone by a brace of goals from the lively Dylan Connolly and another major from Jack Hazley.

Raheny lost their unbeaten record as they succumbed to Fingal Ravens by 2-9 to 2-8 in Rolestown.

AFL1 North: St Vincent’s 1-11 Na Fianna 2-17; Skerries Harps 3-9 St Brigid’s 0-11; Naomh Mearnóg 1-11 Clontarf 2-15; Ballymun Kickhams v St Maur’s OFF.

AFL1 South: St Jude’s 2-18 Castleknock 0-15; Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-9 Thomas Davis 1-11; Kilmacud Crokes 2-18 Cuala 1-6; Lucan Sarsfields 2-14 Ballinteer St John’s 1-11.

AFL2 North: Fingal Ravens 2-9 Raheny 2-8; Whitehall Colmcille 0-18 Fingallians 0-15; Naomh Barróg 1-15 Round Towers Lusk 1-12; Ballyboughal 1-13 St Sylvester’s 4-11.

AFL2 South: Templeogue Synge Street 0-10 Kilmacud Crokes 0-12; Round Tower Clondalkin 1-13 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 0-20; Na Fianna 0-14 St Anne’s 0-14; Scoil Uí Chonaill 1-19 Naomh Olaf 2-9.