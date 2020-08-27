Dublin GAA warns fans to beware of live streaming fraudsters

Supporters have been warned to watch out for fraudulent websites offering live streams of GAA matches

Dublin GAA has warned armchair supporters to beware of fraudsters who are trying to illegally tap into the burgeoning market for the live streaming of club championship games.

With no supporters currently allowed to attend matches, there is a huge clamour among GAA diehards for the next best thing – an online ringside seat.

But Dublin county board has cautioned fans to be on their guard.

"We have become aware of a fraudulent site claiming to be associated with @officialgaa and @DubGAAOfficial for streaming games," the county board’s Twitter account posted.

"Dublin GAA will only advertise our streams through our official channels & website.

"Do not give payment details if you are unsure of the safety of a site," the message concluded.

Independent.ie has spied one such advertisement for Saturday’s Dublin SFC quarter-final between Kilmacud Crokes and St Vincent’s, flagrantly carrying the official GAA logo.

However, they make one tell-tale spelling mistake, asking patrons to “click link in the description to watch vidio” (sic).

Online Editors