Dublin GAA treasurer Finbar O’Mahony to succeed John Costello as county board’s new CEO

The current Dublin GAA treasurer Finbar O'Mahony has been appointed to succeed John Costello as the county's new chief executive.

The appointment has been approved at a Dublin County Board meeting tonight.

O'Mahony, an accountant by profession and a member of the St Patrick's Palmerstown GAA club, is the current treasurer and will take up the role in October.

Costello has been in the position since 1994 and has overseen significant change. During that time Dublin has enjoyed unprecedented success at inter-county level but has also expanded playing numbers significantly through the capital.

Under Costello's stewardship, Dublin has put down strong commercial roots which has helped them to return strong surpluses year after year to support their development.

The role is understood to have attracted plenty of interest and it came down to three potential candidates with O'Mahony, a son of well known Dublin GAA official Sean, gaining ultimate approval.