Dublin GAA tight-lipped on report of lengthy bans handed out after alleged assault on umpire at minor hurling match

Dublin GAA has yet to comment on a report this morning that members of two clubs have been handed suspensions arising from an abandoned minor hurling game in early March.

The game itself made national headlines after an umpire was left with head and arm injuries following an alleged assault in Sandymount on March 5.

An Garda Síochana and Dublin GAA launched separate investigations into what transpired during the match between Clanna Gael Fontenoy and Naomh Fionnbarra at Seán Moore Park.

RTÉ Sport today reported that a number of suspensions have been imposed by the Dublin county board, including two 48-week suspensions for members of Naomh Fionnbarra.

At time of going to press, a number of county board officers either could not be contacted or were not available to comment.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Naomh Fionnbarra told Independent.ie: “Parnell Park warned both clubs that they weren’t to talk to the media so whoever has ran with that story, they didn’t talk to Parnell Park because both clubs were warned not to speak to the media. So that’s all I’ve to say on it.”

When asked if the Cabra-based club had considered launching any appeals, the officer replied: “I’m giving no comment on it, it’s as simple as that.”

Gardaí are still investigating the alleged assault of the umpire. According to a Garda spokesperson today, there are “no updates at this time” but investigations “remain ongoing”.

Despite several attempts to clarify matters, no one from Dublin GAA was available to confirm details of their investigation.

According to RTÉ Sport, two members of Naomh Fionnbarra have received 48-week bans and another a reduced suspension of 12 weeks.

They also reported that another individual has been barred from all GAA activity for a total of 96 weeks and that Naomh Fionnbarra were handed a “significant fine”.

RTÉ went onto report that one Clanna Gael Fontenoy member received an eight-week ban, and that a “smaller fine” was also imposed on the Ringsend-based club.

Clanna Gael have yet to comment on the matter.