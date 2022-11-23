Dublin GAA get the green light for €6.6m Centre of Excellence at Hollystown Golf Course

The Dublin County Board has been given permission to develop a site in Hollystown. Pic: Sportsfile

Dublin GAA have been given the green light to build a €6.6million Centre of Excellence at the former Hollystown Golf Course in the north-west of the county.

After acquiring the 23-acre site at the end of 2020, planning permission has been sought and granted, with the Dublin County Board receiving a 10-year permit to carry out major development work in the Dublin 15 area.

Plans are in place to build four floodlit pitches – three of which will be sand-based and one all-weather playing surface – while there will also be a complete renovation of the former two-storey clubhouse.

The bar being is converted into two state-of-the-art dressing rooms – there will be six dressing rooms in total at the venue – while the clubhouse offices will be converted into a team meeting room.

An indoor training facility is also in the works – which will include a 30mx20m pitch and a 'tactics space' – while there will also be a covered stand, which can house 500 spectators, overlooking the first pitch.

The county’s hurlers will have access to a 5m high hurling wall as well as a “floodlit astro-turf hurling practice area” while the perimeter of the site will have a trail for walking and jogging.