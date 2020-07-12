Dublin GAA club suspends all activity following positive Covid-19 test

A North Dublin GAA club has suspended all activity after one of their members tested positive for Covid-19.

Man O'War GFC issued a statement on the club's official website late on Saturday night outlining the situation following a diagnosis which they said they had been notified about "in recent hours".

"This is a precautionary measure," the statement outlined, "while the individual in question awaits the commencement of the contact tracing process and further guidance from the public health authorities."

The news comes less than a week before club championships are scheduled to commence around the country as worries of a second wave of coronavirus mount.

Man O'War, whose clubhouse lies between Balrothery and Lusk, field football teams from Under 8 level up to senior.

They have two adults sides in both men’s and women's categories.

Some club members have already been contacted by officers and the individual in question in advance of the commencement of contact tracing.

"Our primary concern is for the health, well-being and privacy of our club member and we send our support to them for a speedy recovery," the club explained.

"We wish to reassure the vast majority of our players, coaches, supporters and visitors that they do not fall into the category of a 'close contact' with the individual concerned."

The suspension of actvity comes after it emerged last week that two players from two west Cork clubs were in contact with a person who has tested positive.

The respective teams from those clubs have now also suspended activities until the results of the two players are returned.

The issue was exacerbated by both players' teams playing challenge matches.

Man O'War's statement continued: "Out of concern for the health and well-being of our wider club community, we believe that a cautious approach is the best approach.

"Therefore we have extended this suspension of activity to all teams until we have received clarification from the public health authorities. We will update teams when we have received further guidance."

Man O'War's highest-level adult men's team were drawn in Group 1 of this year's Junior 1 club football championship.

They are scheduled to play Beann Eadair in the competition's opener on July 26th.

"It is our priority to stay safe and protect each other," the club statement explained.

"We have been impressed by the level of personal responsibility and stewardship that has been evident in our club since we commenced the 'Safe Return to Gaelic Games' procedures. Despite our best efforts, the situation we find ourselves in today is an unfortunate reality of life in a pandemic."

