Dublin GAA and AIG agree new five-year sponsorship deal
Dublin GAA and AIG have renewed their partnership for a further five years.
The current deal had been due to expire in November but the new pact means that by the time the extended arrangement comes to an end AIG will have sponsored all four codes in Dublin for ten years.
The extended deal will also see AIG sponsor the new AIG Performance Centre at Parnell Park which is due to be fully developed this month and will be open for use to both club and county players from right across Dublin.
Speaking ahead of the announcement Dublin County Board Chairman Seán Shanley said: “Today’s announcement is a massive vote of confidence from AIG in Dublin GAA from grass roots level right up to our senior teams. Both Dublin GAA and AIG have gone from strength to strength over the course of the last four and a half years and this long-term commitment will allow us plan for the development of our games in the county on a sound financial footing.
“Providing the right structures for young players to participate in hurling and football in a county with the population of Dublin is a huge operation which requires significant investment. With the backing of AIG, we can look forward to building on the work already being done and continue to invest in allowing as many girls and boys as possible to take part with the guidance of the best coaching.
“It is a massive day for the clubs all-across Dublin. With the finance provided by this deal, Dublin County Board can invest in more projects, more coaching and better support structures. The AIG Performance Centre at Parnell Park will be just one of a number of initiatives which we have in the pipeline.”
Online Editors
Related Content
- Tómas Ó Sé: Dublin need Diarmuid Connolly back - they're vulnerable without him
- Diarmuid Connolly's Dublin mystery deepens
- Diarmuid Connolly makes a return to action for St Vincent's hurlers
- Jim Gavin confirms Diarmuid Connolly is not in Dublin’s plans but door remains open
- More and more GAA players are opting out of senior county commitments to explore other options