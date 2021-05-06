Dublin footballers to begin Leinster campaign on July 4 in Aughrim or Wexford

Champions Dublin could find themselves opening the defence of their Leinster and All-Ireland football championships in Aughrim on Sunday, July 4 after Leinster GAA confirmed dates and venues for their forthcoming programme.

It has also been confirmed that the inter-county U-20 football and hurling competitions will be played from July to a mid-August conclusion with midweek fixtures, running concurrent with the senior championships.

That will present a clash between players on both squads. Currently under rule, any player who plays senior championship can't then play U-20 championship unless his senior team has exited the championship.

But there will be relief from all involved that the competitions won't be put back to the end of the year.

Dublin footballers are due to play Wicklow or Wexford in a Leinster quarter-final and the provincial body has confirmed that the winners of that first round fixture will have home venue, either Chadiwcks Wexford Park in Wexford's case or Joule Park.

After playing away to Longford in a 2006 quarter-final, Dublin played all their Leinster championship games in Croke Park for nine years after that, but more recently have played quarter-finals against Laois in Nowlan Park and Carlow, Wicklow, Louth and Westmeath in Portlaoise.

Leinster have fixed all their games in the first two rounds for Sunday, with the first round games on June 27. Offaly and Louth will meet in Navan, Wicklow and Wexford in Aughrim while Carlow and Longford have been fixed for Tullamore.

On the following Sunday, July 4, Kildare will play the winners of Offaly or Louth in Portlaoise or Navan (Louth), Laois and Westmeath meet in Tullamore while Meath will play Carlow in Tullamore or Longford in Navan, depending on the outcome.

As Leinster has a draw for their semi-finals after the four counties are known, there is no certainty around venues.

In hurling, Antrim and Dublin will play their quarter-final in Navan, Leinster opting to keep the game in the province, while Wexford and Laois has been fixed for Nowlan Park. Both games take place on Saturday, June 26 while the semi-final venues have not been finalised because of the prospect of a live TV double bill.

Leinster has yet to confirm times for all games because of GAAGo streaming schedules.

Clarity around Leinster's outstanding 2020 underage games has also been given by the province's competition controls committee.

The U-20 hurling final between Galway and Dublin has been fixed for Tullamore on Wednesday, June 23 as neither squad is impacted by the Leaving Cert. The All-Ireland final between the winners and Cork will not take place for a further fortnight because Cork have players in their squad sitting the State exams.

The Leinster minor football final between Meath and Offaly will take place in Mullingar on Wednesday, June 30, with the hurling final taking place on the following weekend, July 3/4. All dates are subject to approval from the counties in the coming days.

The province's U-20 competitions will also get under way in early July, but to avoid overlap between players who may double up on their county's 2020 and 2021 minor football squads or 2020 minor footballers who make the 2021 U-20 squad, the winners of the Meath/Offaly minor final will be given a bye into both the Leinster minor and U-20 competitions while the losers will enter those competitions at quarter-final stage.

Earlier, the GAA's Management Committee approved two double substitutions in the forthcoming league campaigns, bringing the number of substitutes a team can use from five to seven, while still keeping the number of times a substitution can happen at five. But Management has scuppered a reprieve for the maor foirine, ruling that they should be excluded from entry to the field of play in accordance with the motion passed at Congress in February. There was a proposal to allow that access to continue until Covid restrictions lifted.