‘Dublin deserved to win this year. No complaints. That’s the Kerry way’ – Jimmy Deenihan

Dublin's Anton O'Toole about to be tackled by Kerry's Jimmy Deenihan as Dublin's John McCarthy (left) and Kerry's Mick Spillane (partly hidden) await the outcome, during the 1979 All-Ireland final at Croke Park. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI collection

John B Keane still cheers Listowel. Giving a friendly wave to all who pass his way.

People take pictures at his statue, and remember the golden words he tapped onto the typewriter at a window that overlooked the street above his famous pub.

In the Listowel bookshop, there’s a copy of Jimmy Deenihan’s autobiography, ‘My Life’. All the proceeds from the book went to the Lartigue Monorail Restoration Project in the town.

It’s located on John B Keane Road where a replica of the original Lartigue Locomotive runs along 550 metres of track. There’s also a museum on site.

And on this sunny Saturday, that’s where Jimmy is to be found. He’s checking the tickets of the passengers before calling: “All aboard!”

He makes sure all the doors are shut tight before climbing on the train. The horn sounds, and off she goes.

He loves it here. It’s a happy place. He has the finest of colleagues. All volunteers. It’s a wonderful attraction.

The small cinema shows a film that explains the history of this slice of railway engineering heritage.

Christmas time is the best of all. For three weekends, the children arrive to enjoy the Santa Express.

Dublin’s and Na Fianna’s Cathal Ó Torna is one of the many visitors. He chats away to Jimmy. The talk turns to John McCarthy.

“I marked him so many times,” recalls Jimmy. “What an athlete. So quick. He was underrated. We never had a cross word between us.

“At the start of the game, I’d shake his hand and wish him the best of luck. And I meant it. Then I might say something like: ‘John, you are in super shape’.

“In later years, John joked that he used to hate being marked by me because I was too nice!”

Jimmy, from Finuge, won five All-Ireland senior medals. He says that Dublin “deserved to win this year. No complaints. That’s the Kerry way.

“Garry McMahon wrote a song about Kerry football. In it he said that ‘when Kerry lose, there’s no excuse, we just pack our bags and go.’

“Doctor Maurice Hayes was pivotal to that great Down team winning their first All-Ireland in 1960. After they had beaten Kerry, he was asked what he had learned most from Kerry. And he replied: ‘Kerry taught us how to lose. Gracefully.’”

Jimmy worked in Dublin during his student days. “It was in the early 70’s. I did three summers in the Batchelor’s factory on Bannow Road in Cabra.”

He stayed at Hardiman Road, Drumcondra and on the North Circular Road. He’d run to and from work. Sometimes, he’d train during the day in the Phoenix Park.

Fran Ryder also worked there. “On the night shift, we’d often pass the early hours doing press-ups and pull-ups!

“I had good times there. The place was full of Dubs. But they had no interest in Dublin GAA whatsoever.

“We’d have the banter. I’d be travelling home at the weekends to play for Kerry minors or Under-21s, and they’d be slagging me. Calling me a redneck and so on!

“Kevin Heffernan then changed everything. And when Dublin won Sam in ’74, suddenly all the Dubs in Batchelor’s were clad in blue! That just epitomises the change in attitude in Dublin to Gaelic football. Dublin football has never looked back since.

“The Dublin followers brought such colour to Croke Park. They created an atmosphere that no other county could have done.”

He studied Physical Education at Thomond College, Limerick, playing on the same college team as Brian Mullins, Fran Ryder, Brian Talty, and Pat and Mick Spillane.

Heffo and Mick O’Dwyer were the engine drivers of the fabled Dublin-Kerry drama. “Micko is an extraordinary man. He wasn’t big into tactics. He got us fit. He kept it simple.

“While he was managing Kerry, he was still playing club football. And, sometimes, we’d end up playing against him!

“On All-Ireland final weekend, we’d get the train up on the Saturday. We always stayed at the Grand Hotel in Malahide.

“After our meal, Micko would take us out to the beach at the back of the hotel. It was dark, so there would be no distractions. His idea was to get us focused on the game.

“After breakfast on Sunday morning, we’d have Mass in the hotel. Father Tony Gaughan said the Mass. He was based in Dublin. Still is. He played minor and junior for Kerry. He’s from Listowel. He has written many books.

“It was such a privilege to play on that side. They were all natural footballers. Our success meant so much especially to Kerry people living abroad. It made them stand a little taller. We were feted wherever we went.”

This season Dublin and Kerry produced another photo finish. “It’s such a special rivalry. I suppose that all started in the All-Ireland final of 1955. For me, it began when I played against Dublin in the 1975 All-Ireland final.

“Dublin were very much the favourites that day. We were a very young team. Possibly the youngest ever to win the All-Ireland.

“But a year later, the Dubs were waiting in the long grass, and they also beat us in the famous ‘77 All-Ireland semi-final.

“Dublin had the initiative in the 1978 final. Then Mikey Sheehy scored that iconic goal when he chipped the free over Paddy Cullen. John Egan followed up with a goal.

“We dominated the second half as Bomber Liston got three goals. The Dublin team were coming to the end of their time when they lost to us in the final of 1979.

“I felt that was our best year as a team. We played such quality football. Everything came together that season.”

Kerry won again in 1980, and, with Jimmy as captain, they completed the four-in-a-row. He became an All-Star. Alas, he broke his leg in training in early summer 1982. Effectively ending his inter-county days. As Séamus Darby’s goal would end Kerry’s bid for five-in-a-row.

“But it was a fabulous period. We built up such friendships with the Dublin players. And those friendships still persist to this day.”

One of Jimmy’s best pals is Bernard Brogan. When Bernard was working in Listowel, the two would train together. “Sure, he even met his wife, Maria, down here,” laughs Jimmy.

He says there will be many more Dublin-Kerry debates to look forward to. Jack O’Connor is already putting the nuts and bolts together. Like a top craftsman at Liebherr.

Jimmy commends the remarkable achievement of Jim Gavin, and the manner in which Dessie Farrell kept the music playing.

Jimmy went on to become a Fine Gael Government Minister. He values the impact that sport can have. Instilling life skills.

He was delighting in rolling back the years of the magical Dublin and Kerry days. Until a shout comes from one of his colleagues that the train is about to leave the platform, and his services are, once again, required.

A case of ‘Are you right there, Jimmy, are you right!’

As he rushes to the shrill of the Guard’s whistle, many stop to shake his hand. In Listowel, Jimmy is known as the Community Man. Still topping the poll. Still the People’s Champion.