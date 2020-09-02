Dublin delay football and hurling finals due to dual conflict

Con O'Callaghan is one of the players in Dublin competing in both the football and hurling championships. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

DUBLIN GAA has delayed its flagship senior club finals by a week because of the dual complication posed by double-chasing Ballyboden St Enda’s and Cuala.

It means that the various county hurling finals will now take place on the weekend of September 19-20, with the corresponding football deciders moved to the weekend of September 26-27.

With some high-profile dual players featuring for both Ballyboden and Cuala, the Dublin CCC’s decision to reschedule had become almost inevitable even ahead of this weekend’s hurling semi-finals.

Cuala play Lucan Sarsfields in Sunday’s opening Dublin SHC ‘A’ semi-final at Parnell Park, with Ballyboden facing Na Fianna in the second semi at Donnycarney.

Were both Cuala and Ballyboden to progress to a final originally pencilled in for September 12-13, this would have caused a very obvious scheduling headache. Cuala are playing a Dublin SFC2 semi-final against Templeogue Synge St that weekend while Boden are pitted against St Jude’s in the SFC1 semis.

All Star footballer Con O’Callaghan and Mark Schutte are involved with both Cuala squads, although O’Callaghan has been sidelined by injury in recent weeks. Conal Keaney is the most prominent member of a Boden dual contingent that also includes Simon Lambert and Stephen O’Connor.

In theory, county board chiefs could have waited until after this weekend to see if there was a need to delay the senior football semi-finals – but that would have been less than fair on the various teams involved.

Thus, the CCC has now confirmed details for those SFC1 and SFC2 semi-finals, with two football double-headers fixed for Parnell Park on the weekend after next. This has had a knock-on effect on the senior hurling decider and its football equivalent, which are both moved back a week.

CONFIRMED DUBLIN FIXTURES

SFC2 semi-finals – Parnell Park: Naomh Mearnóg v St Brigid’s, Sat Sept 12 (3pm); Cuala v Templeogue Synge St, Sun Sept 13 (2pm).

SFC1 semi-finals – Parnell Park: Ballyboden St Enda’s v St Jude’s, Sat Sept 12 (5.30pm); Ballymun Kickhams v Kilmacud Crokes, Sun Sept 13 (4.30pm).

Online Editors