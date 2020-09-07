Dublin county board issue apology for streaming issues and offer 50% discount to affected customers

THE Dublin county board has issued an apology for technical issues that affected live streaming of yesterday’s county hurling semi-final between Cuala and Lucan Sarsfields in Parnell Park.

A number of subscribers reported a stall in the live feed which Dublin GAA attributed to connectivity issues.

“We have been working over the past few months to try and upgrade and improve our infrastructure for our DubsTV streaming platform and we will continue to seek improvement over the coming weeks for the remaining games that we intend to show,” the statement explained.

Those who purchased the match to watch will receive a voucher for a 50% reduction in the cost of streaming any further game in either this year’s senior football or hurling championships.

Read More

Dublin are just the latest county board to suffer teething problems with their live streams.

Mayo GAA were forced to issue refunds to those who had signed up to watch the county semi-final between Breaffy and Westport following a second half black-out.

They also broadcast two games yesterday free of charge.

Roscommon, Antrim and Kerry have all reported issues with online broadcasting of their club games in recent weeks.

Online Editors