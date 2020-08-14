Dublin club temporarily shut down juvenile activity following positive Covid-19 test

Fingallian's have shit down their juvenile section following a positive Covid test

FINGALLIAN’S GAA club have shut down their juvenile games section temporarily after a positive covid-19 test was recorded.

The Swords-based club have cancelled next week’s summer GAA camps for underage members, although all adult games will proceed as normal.

Currently, there are no juvenile matches scheduled to be played in Dublin.

Fingallian’s senior football team are due to play Templeogue/Synge Street on Saturday at 6.30 in the final game of Group 1 of the Dublin SFC 2 and that game will go ahead as fixed.

The club have been in contact with both the Dublin county board and the HSE over the positive test, and the latter have assumed responsibility for contact tracing.

It is not known how many other people must now undergo tests.

However, due to strict Covid protocols, children were kept to groups of just eight during the sessions.

In Clare, the county board are considering pushing back the dates of their county finals to accommodate a pause in their championship due to suspension of activity in the Cratloe club, where there have been six positive cases.

