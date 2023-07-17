Dublin captain Carla Rowe reveals men’s training ‘is the same as us’ amid female players’ fight for equality

Carla Rowe of Dublin wearing a #UnitedForEquality t-shirt at an event organised by players at the Radisson Blu at Dublin Airport ahead of the upcoming All-Ireland Championships semi-finals. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dublin ladies football captain Carla Rowe admits she didn't realise the full extent of player welfare concerns around the country until recently.

The four-time All-Ireland medallist said Dublin teams have always been well looked after.

But the situation isn't replicated in all counties with basic standards lacking for some female inter-county squads.

Dublin's high profile sponsorship deal with AIG extends to ladies football and camogie teams and Rowe said it's a happy and well resourced camp.

But she's fully behind the 'United for Equality' campaign and the drive for the introduction of a players charter guaranteeing minimum standards for all.

"It was probably a case of a little bit of being blissfully unaware," said Rowe of issues beyond Dublin.

"You're always so focused on your own team and your own football and the championship and how we're going to do going forward and sometimes you have the blinkers on about what is going on outside of that.

Players, back row from left; Siofra O'Shea of Kerry, Courteney Murphy of Fermanagh, Yvonne Lee of Limerick, Kathy Carey of Antrim, Laurie Ryan of Clare, Saoirse Lally of Mayo, Róisín Murphy of Wexford and Clara Mulvenna of Down, and front row, from left, Carla Rowe of Dublin, Nicole Hanley of Carlow and Grace Clifford of Kildare wearing #UnitedForEquality t-shirts at an event organised by players at the Radisson Blu at Dublin Airport ahead of the upcoming All-Ireland Championships semi-finals. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"So I was probably unaware as to some of what was going on. When you heard of some of the experiences of players on other teams, you couldn't but stand and support them."

Inter-county female players are currently playing under protest to highlight the drive for improved standards.

Rowe fired two points in Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final win over Donegal, securing a semi-final clash with old rivals Cork on Saturday week.

The Dublin men's team will contest the All-Ireland final against Kerry the following day.

Male inter-county players already benefit from a charter which guarantees nutrition, gear and footwear allowances as well as travel expenses.

"When you're talking to any of the male inter-county players, their training is the same as us," said three-time All-Star Rowe.

"Some weeks it might be less, some weeks it might be more. I was at a camp with Lorcan O'Dell after Dublin's All-Ireland quarter-final and we were comparing and contrasting our training schedules.

"For one week we were doing more and for the following week we were doing equal. So when you see that, you couldn't say that we shouldn't be taken as seriously or that we don't put in as much effort as any of the other teams."