‘Dublin are just a freak at the moment’

Forget about champions’ dominance and respect competition, says Carew

Carlow manager Niall Carew is focused on the journey. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Carlow manager Niall Carew is focused on the journey. Photo: Sportsfile

LEINSTER SFC - Frank Roche

Niall Carew has heard all the naysayers about the Leinster Senior Football Championship, and he even agrees that they have a point.

But the Carlow manager just wishes more of us would spend time talking up the individual matches instead of obsessing over the big picture.

For Carew, the championship will always be the holy grail but when you ask him if Dublin’s monopoly of the eastern province has sucked the energy out it, he replies: “It has – but if you listen to any of the media and they’re talking about the Leinster Championship, that’s exactly what they’re saying. But if Sky Sports were doing Man United and Scunthorpe, they’d nearly convince you that Scunthorpe have a bit of a chance. They’d be profiling all their players.”

