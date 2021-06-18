‘Dublin are just a freak at the moment’

Niall Carew has heard all the naysayers about the Leinster Senior Football Championship, and he even agrees that they have a point.

But the Carlow manager just wishes more of us would spend time talking up the individual matches instead of obsessing over the big picture.

For Carew, the championship will always be the holy grail but when you ask him if Dublin’s monopoly of the eastern province has sucked the energy out it, he replies: “It has – but if you listen to any of the media and they’re talking about the Leinster Championship, that’s exactly what they’re saying. But if Sky Sports were doing Man United and Scunthorpe, they’d nearly convince you that Scunthorpe have a bit of a chance. They’d be profiling all their players.”

Whereas as Carlow count down the days to their SFC opener – against Longford in Tullamore on Sunday week – he knows the pundits will be saying, ‘Sure, it’s all the one, Dublin are going to win it anyway’.

“But forget about that for now,” he urges. “Build up that game for what it is. Give it the respect it deserves.”

It’s not easy, mind, when Dublin have won ten in a row, and 15 of the last 16 Delaney Cups. When, ever since their shock-and-awe defeat to Meath in 2010, they have won 30 consecutive Leinster fixtures by a cumulative 435 points – an average margin of 14.5 points per game.

When even the first tentative debate about a Royal resurgence, ahead of last November’s Leinster final, was buried in a first-half avalanche of Dublin scores, the champions eventually settling for a record 21-point victory over their supposed chief rivals.

Leinster Council’s decision to hold off on making this year’s semi-final draw, until the last-eight round is held, speaks volumes: why discourage wannabe pretenders when you can dangle the carrot of a final roadmap for another few weeks?

For all that, there are ten more counties determined to leave a positive stamp on Championship 2021, even if there is a negligible chance of silverware and not even the compensating prospect of a ‘back-door’ run to follow.

Where supporters of Kildare and Meath may occasionally dare to dream (despite multiple recent nightmares in Dublin’s company), for the rest it’s more like a pipedream.

Take Carlow: even when Leinster was gloriously unpredictable they weren’t a contender, their only provincial title dating back to 1944.

“Our journey is definitely different than Dublin’s,” Carew accepts. “How I sell it and what I believe in is that only one team can win any competition anyway, but it’s to get the best out of yourself.

“And, of course, if you meet Dublin who, let’s be honest, are the best team on the planet in Gaelic football … so be it and you give it your best. And who knows after that.

“But, for me, it’s all about progression, it’s all about the journey, and it’s all about trying to improve yourself against better teams.”

To beat Longford – operating a division higher – would be “a scalp” for Carlow but not an impossible one. The big prize for the winner is a shot at Meath.

A tall ask but not an impossible one, if you consider it’s only three years since the ‘Carlow Rising’ under previous manager Turlough O’Brien reached its zenith with that famous ambush of Kildare (on the very same day, incidentally, that Longford toppled Meath).

Carew, a Kildare native and Lilywhite selector during Kieran McGeeney’s reign, declares: “I would swap a massive Championship win like that for any promotion, any day of the week. I remember when I was with Sligo and we beat Roscommon in the (2015 Connacht) semi-final ... and the sense of achievement that players and supporters and families get from that is unbelievable.

“We’re all getting caught up, of course we want to win trophies, but only one team can ever win a trophy. Look at England in the soccer, they haven’t won the World Cup since ’66 – but they keep talking about winning it. They still don’t pull them out of it and put them into a ‘B’ or ‘C’ competition.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be involved as a coach with Sligo in a Connacht final and Kildare in a Leinster final. We didn’t win any of them, but the journey there was unbelievable.”

None of this should be construed as an impassioned plea for retention of the status quo. A Dublin team with bigger targets in mind will launch their latest Leinster defence away to either Wicklow or Wexford on July 4. Carew would far prefer if they (and Carlow) were embarking on a very different competition.

“I think the provincial system is dead in the water – all provincial championships,” he emphasises. His preference is for an open-draw championship, split into round-robin groups – and with no seeding. “If Kerry, Dublin, Donegal and Carlow are drawn together, that’s tough, but sure wouldn’t it be a great challenge? And the more times you play the bigger teams, the better you get,” he surmises.

Carew isn’t averse to the concept of a Tailteann Cup – but only on the proviso that the winner was given a route back into that year’s Sam Maguire. Complicated? Yes, he agrees, but not impossible.

However, he is “totally against having a ‘B’, ‘C’ or ‘D’ Championship, whatever way you want to put it. I think it’s crazy, because these players will be forgotten about”.

As for whether the Dubs will ever be stopped by one of their neighbours?

“Dublin are just a freak at the moment. Now, I do think they will come back to us,” Carew predicts.

“I think Kildare are the best equipped to do it. Is it too early? It might be, but you just never know on any given day. I was very impressed with Kildare against Meath, but I think they’re not there yet. I don’t think anyone is there yet, to be honest.”

County by County Guide

Carlow

All-Ireland titles: 0

Leinster titles: 1 (1944)

Manager: Niall Carew (second season)

Captain: Seán Gannon

Biggest Asset: A good mix of youth and battle-hardened experience, led by the eternally prolific Paul Broderick, from the ‘Carlow Rising’ era.

A Question That Concerns Them: The Division 4 promotion play-off loss to Louth was a crushing wake-up call after a promising league start.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: An underdog triumph against Longford would suffice, beating Meath would leave them in dreamland / Losing badly first day out.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 10th

First game: v Longford, Leinster SFC 1st rd, Tullamore, Sun June 27, 4.30pm.

Odds: Leinster 500/1; All-Ireland 5,000/1

Dublin

All-Ireland titles: 30 (2020)

Leinster titles: 59 (2020)

Manager: Dessie Farrell (second season)

Captain: Stephen Cluxton (TBC)

Biggest Asset: For all their individual brilliance, it’s the power of the collective epitomised by their supreme game management.

A Question That Concerns Them: Presuming they make it back to another final, and Kerry meet them, will they have been suitably road-tested for Peter Keane’s scintillating attack?

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: The magnificent seven / End of an era.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 1st

First game: v Wicklow/Wexford, Leinster SFC q-final, Aughrim or Wexford Pk, Sun July 4, 3.30pm.

Odds: Leinster 1/25f; All-Ireland 8/11f

Kildare

All-Ireland titles: 4 (1928)

Leinster titles: 13 (2000)

Manager: Jack O’Connor (second season)

Captain: David Hyland

Biggest Asset: The first hour against Meath carried thrilling evidence that O’Connor has instilled tenacity and a clear tactical stamp on his team.

A Question That Concerns Them: You still can’t be entirely sure which Kildare will turn up, and a glut of fresh injuries may not help on that score.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Getting to a provincial final (if they can avoid the Dubs) and then asking some serious questions of the Leinster overlords / Any repeat of last year’s semi-final implosion.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 2nd

First game: v Offaly/Louth, Leinster SFC q-final, Portlaoise or Navan, Sun July 4, throw-in TBC.

Odds: Leinster 16/1; All-Ireland 100/1

Laois

All-Ireland titles: 0

Leinster titles: 6 (2003)

Manager: Mike Quirke (second season)

Captain: Kieran Lillis

Biggest Asset: There is still plenty of big-match experience in Quirke’s squad; the sceptics might argue that more new blood is needed.

A Question That Concerns Them: Where to start? A lack of penetration and scores, not enough pace, zero momentum and some rumblings of unhappiness.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Expectations are low so beating Westmath would constitute a minor triumph / With four league defeats by almost nine points on average, another heavy loss would put the tin hat on it.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 6th

First game: v Westmeath, Leinster SFC q-final, Tullamore, Sun July 4, throw-in TBC.

Odds: Leinster 150/1; All-Ireland 1,000/1

Longford

All-Ireland titles: 0

Leinster titles: 1 (1968)

Manager: Pádraic Davis (third season)

Captain: Donal McElligott

Biggest Asset: They are a top-of-the-ground team with plenty of pace – plus momentum, as Sunday’s emphatic win to relegate Tipp underlined.

A Question That Concerns Them: They held Tipp to 0-9 but had leaked over 1-17 on average before that, so defensive doubts persist especially against stronger teams.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: They’ll be fancied against Carlow but to ambush Meath as well would be bonus territory / Falling at the first fence would take some of the sheen off Division 3 survival.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 7th

First game: v Carlow, Leinster SFC 1st rd, Tullamore, Sun June 27, 4.30pm.

Odds: Leinster 250/1; All-Ireland 2,000/1

Louth

All-Ireland titles: 3 (1957)

Leinster titles: 8 (1957)

Manager: Mickey Harte (first season)

Captain: Sam Mulroy

Biggest Asset: In one word, Harte. The transformation in fitness, mindset, team structure and erosion of silly errors has been huge.

A Question That Concerns Them: Defensively they weren’t fully tested in Division 4, but their full-back line could be exposed by better opposition.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Promotion duly achieved, a good season already would be crowned by beating Offaly and having a cut off Kildare / A limp early exit would erode some of the feelgood factor.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 8th

First game: v Offaly, Leinster SFC 1st rd, Navan, Sun June 27, 1.30pm.

Odds: Leinster 250/1; All-Ireland 2,000/1

Meath

All-Ireland titles: 7 (1999)

Leinster titles: 21 (2010)

Manager: Andy McEntee (fifth season)

Captain: Shane McEntee (pictured left)

Biggest Asset: They know what’s required to reach Leinster finals; showing up on the big day is the elusive part.

A Question That Concerns Them: Everything about last Sunday in Newbridge – the result, the flaccid first hour, the worrying injuries and looming suspensions – has the potential to hurt.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: This team needs another shot at the Dubs that doesn’t become a turkey shoot and offers evidence of growth / Either aforementioned turkey shoot or, worse still, an earlier calamity.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 3rd

First game: v Carlow/Longford, Leinster SFC q-final, Tullamore or Navan, Sun July 4, throw-in TBC.

Odds: Leinster 16/1; All-Ireland 100/1

Offaly

All-Ireland titles: 3 (1982)

Leinster titles: 10 (1997)

Manager: John Maughan (third season)

Captain: Niall Darby

Biggest Asset: Triumphant league campaign was marked by strong finishes, a testament both to their fitness and a telling bench impact.

A Question That Concerns Them: Eight-day turnaround between today’s Division 3 final and D-Day with Louth could prove problematic.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Already a good one, with Division 2 beckoning, but even a mini summer run would cap it all / Wee deflation to copperfasten Offaly’s recently impoverished championship record.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 5th

First game: v Louth, Leinster SFC 1st rd, Navan, Sun June 27, 1.30.

Odds: Leinster 150/1; All-Ireland 1,000/1

Westmeath

All-Ireland titles: 0

Leinster titles: 1 (2004)

Manager: Jack Cooney (3rd season)

Captain: Kevin Maguire (pictured right)

Biggest Asset: John Heslin’s 0-12 on Leeside was a reminder that he remains their one marquee talent.

A Question That Concerns Them: Cooney’s first 15 is organised and invariably competitive, but have they the bench to sustain it? A necklace of narrow defeats suggests otherwise.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Lots of league promise for no tangible return, so evicting Laois must be the minimum / First round failure to complete a blank 2021.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 4th

First game: v Laois, Leinster SFC q-final, Tullamore, Sun July 4, throw-in TBC.

Odds: Leinster 80/1; All-Ireland 500/1

Wexford

All-Ireland titles: 5 (1918)

Leinster titles: 10 (1945)

Manager: Shane Roche (2nd season)

Captain: Ben Brosnan

Biggest Asset: Locals are genuinely optimistic about Wexford’s emerging young talent, but caution that this is a long-term project.

A Question That Concerns Them: Losing had become a habit until last weekend’s redemptive win over Sligo – and now they face Wicklow who vanquished them twice in a week last autumn.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Wicklow revenge is the most they can hope for, with the Dubs awaiting / Another ‘what if?’ defeat to a neighbouring rival that used to trail in its wake.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 11th

First game: v Wicklow, Leinster SFC 1st rd, Aughrim, Sun June 27, 3pm.

Odds: Leinster 250/1; All-Ireland 5,000/1

Wicklow

All-Ireland titles: 0

Leinster titles: 0

Manager: Davy Burke (2nd season)

Captain: Dean Healy

Biggest Asset: The resurgence of belief that will flow from ambushing Cavan to preserve their Division 3 place, with the evergreen Seánie Furlong central to the attacking game plan.

A Question That Concerns Them: Will the younger cohort’s lack of physicality and experience prove their downfall once they step up a level?

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Having bucked the odds to stay in Division 3, Wicklow are already in bonus territory / Losing to Wexford would be a minor setback, tempered by the consolation of avoiding a Dublin booby prize.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: 9th

First game: v Wexford, Leinster SFC 1st rd, Aughrim, Sun 27 June, 3pm.

Odds: Leinster 500/1; All-Ireland 5,000/1