| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Dr Mick Loftus – former GAA president and last surviving member of Mayo’s 1951 All-Ireland winning panel – dies aged 93

Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus, pictured here at the GAA Congress at NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo in February 2022, has died at the age of 93. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus, pictured here at the GAA Congress at NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo in February 2022, has died at the age of 93. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus, pictured here at the GAA Congress at NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo in February 2022, has died at the age of 93. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus, pictured here at the GAA Congress at NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo in February 2022, has died at the age of 93. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

The death has been announced of Dr Mick Loftus, a former president of the GAA. He was 93.

He was also the last surviving member of Mayo’s 1951 All-Ireland winning Sam Maguire squad.

Most Watched

Privacy