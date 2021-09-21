GAA president Larry McCarthy has added his voice to the calls for restraint in the criticism of players, management and administrators in the wake of last week's All-Ireland final.

On Sunday evening, Mayo GAA issued an end-of-season statement that reflected on some of that commentary around their players and management, describing it as "completely unnecessary and unacceptable".

Now McCarthy, reiterating some of his words in his inaugural address to Congress last February, has called for an end to "this corrosive assault on civility", describing some of it as "cowardly".

He feels perspective is being lost in some of the commentary and the mental health impact that such "overly harsh scrutiny" could have on players may also be an issue to be mindful of.

“Words matter, what one says matters, what one puts in the public domain matters,” said McCarthy, in an interview with GAA.ie.

“This was a point I made at Congress in February 2021 in the context of, what Bob Costas calls, a corrosive assault on civility. That corrosive assault has been perpetuated recently by members of the 'critics collective’ and by many people who term themselves supporters in their reaction to the All-Ireland football final.

“The criticism emanating from these people has been overly harsh, unfair and, in some cases, downright cowardly. It has gone well beyond fair analysis of team performance.

"Critical evaluation of match performance is fine, and expected, but overly harsh scrutiny of amateur players is unjustifiable. It is inexcusable when it moves beyond the realm of what happens on the field.”

McCarthy feels those who speak out so harshly against amateur players are not factoring in their amateur status or the levels of commitment they invest.

“It beggars belief that people who consider themselves supporters of a team would castigate members of that team, the management and the County Committee in a crude and, in some cases, personal fashion.

"Nobody sets out to play badly, nobody sets out to lose an All-Ireland, but it happens. Supporters, who are members of GAA clubs, who attend club games, and who know the commitment and sacrifice the players make, understand this. Unfortunately, it is a point that seems to have escaped far too many people in the last week.

“Stop unwarranted critiques of GAA members. Stop this corrosive assault on civility. Perspective is needed when commenting on games and sport in general, not least when players are amateurs. None of us knows the long-lasting impact of this type of harsh criticism on amateur players and we need to be mindful of the positive mental health of others.”