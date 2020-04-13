This Friday will feature the first ever Special Congress of the GAA to be held via video conference as delegates attempt to find a way through their own rulebook when it comes to staging some form of an All-Ireland championship in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up until last week, it was felt among members of the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) that the final two rounds of the National Football League, along with the various play-offs and league finals series, could be run off as a warm-up to a championship.

With the tightening and prolonging of restrictions throughout the island, however, it has become apparent that will not happen, though they remain hopeful a championship will take place - even if a starting date drifts into the late summer or autumn.

During a conference meeting last Thursday, árd-stiúrthóir Tom Ryan spelled out the reality that when Gaelic games resumes in 2020, the competition structures would be very different. Some voices have suggested a straight knockout format for the championship, though that is said to be far from the thoughts of the CCC.

However, competition structures are governed by Special Congress and in order to make any changes, one had to be called for this Friday.

While there was some worry about the interpretation of how this could be hosted remotely - nothing like this has needed to be done before - guidance from the Rules Advisory Committee and Management Committee has confirmed that Friday's event would indeed be considered a valid Special Congress.

No actual proposals are being heard, but rather it is a meeting to rule that in the circumstance of this special emergency, competition structures can be amended. Only one delegate per county will be required.

Down are one county with skin in the game. They were on track to win promotion out of Division 3 and with that, they would not have been competing in the Tier Two championship, christened the Tailteann Cup. County board chairman John Devaney (left) believes that in any case the first year of the Tailteann Cup will be sacrificed.

"It was thrown into the mix from a while back that the first thing to go in all of this was the Tailteann Cup," said the Longford native. "And the second thing to go would be the completion of the National League or the back door, in case you were looking at a straight knockout competition as the draw has been made."

Devaney admits that when it comes to the final arrangements of what any potential competition may look like, nobody is sure with other priorities for the GAA requiring attention.

Over the last fortnight, some players and managers have called for greater clarity, but it is impossible to plan in the midst of a public health crisis.

A return to play in early July was thought at one stage to be a target, but this has gone by the wayside as restrictions have remained in place. But for Devaney, a trimmed-down competition without the new second-tier championship is a likely scenario.

"I would think that something like a straight knockout, with no back door and no Tailteann Cup, is a distinct possibility at this stage," he said. "In terms of the league, I would be very disappointed if we could not complete the league. You have five of the seven rounds played and only two games for each county left to play. We are not that worried about whether there is a final or not. That is by the by.

"Completing the league, in our heads it should be within the realms of possibility, even within a restricted time-frame. But I understand that not everyone is in the same position as us, looking at the possibilities. We are in a strong place to push for promotion."

It has been suggested that the last two rounds could be ideal tune-ups for a potential championship, but Devaney believes they could take place later in the year as a compromise.

"Convening the league is not actually a time-dependent thing at the moment," he said.

Irish Independent