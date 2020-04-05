Don't overtrain, avoid boxsets and use bodyweight exercises - how GAA players can keep fit during the lockdown

Limerick strength and conditioning coach Joe O'Connor has offered advice to GAA players on dealing with the lockdown. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

ONE of the country’s leading fitness experts has warned GAA players of the dangers of over-training on their own during the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joe O’Connor, who was fitness coach with Clare and Limerick hurlers when they won their All-Ireland titles in 2013 and 2018, believes the absence of collective training presents opportunities and dangers for GAA players.

O’Connor, who has also worked on the popular RTE Fittest Family show, suggests the best option for players during the lockdown is to ‘train to train’ – which in layman’s language means doing sufficient work to enable them to be able to resume game-specific training when the ban is lifted, without risking injury.

Ideally, players would do their work-out in the morning or lunch time and then top up on their nutrition every two hours, just like the professionals do according to O’Connor.

One of the inherent contradictions in the evening training regime practiced by the vast majority of GAA teams is that while players are advised to eat proteins and carbohydrates afterwards, they are also told not to eat late at night as it is likely to disturb their sleep.

Even though the government ordered a virtual lock-down of everything bar essential services, players can still do bodyweight exercises in their homes and without any specialised equipment.

"Gyms have been closed down for a couple of weeks but players can still build their strength and power. Despite what a lot of clubs will tell you, you don’t need a lot of equipment. I have switched my gym clients to online and put up a video of bodyweight exercises which they can follow.

"Of course, if you want to be bigger, faster and stronger you need to be doing your strength and conditioning properly but at times like this, bodyweight exercises will do."

There are upsides to the ban on collective training, according to O’Connor. Players will have more time to recover, while those carrying niggling injuries will get an opportunity to allow it to recover properly.

The value of rest cannot be over emphasised says O’Connor.

"I have always said that the difference between professional and amateur athletes is time management and recovery.

"Professionals are very good at managing and filling their time when their sport doesn’t need them, but they are also exceptionally good at recovering."

By contrast, GAA teams and players have a tendency to do more training when they have more time on their hands. O’Connor highlighted cases of squads doing too much physical training during collective training camps.

"How many times have we seen teams going on different types of camps and overdoing it, simply because all of a sudden they have exposure to time?

"I have never called them training camps I call them regeneration camps. It gives players a chance to get vitamin D on their backs and do technical and tactical work, rather than an opportunity to just do more and more (physical) training.

"I’m often asked what is the difference between a professional (in sport) and a GAA player. The GAA players train just as hard as the professionals do, but they can’t recover as well.

"Now, all GAA players – irrespective of whether they play for their county, their club or play camogie – are getting what they always wanted, that is time to rest and recover.

"The one warning I would give is that just because you have an opportunity to train by yourself, make sure not to burn yourself into the ground.

"And under the new restrictions, you must be within a 2km radius of your home.

"For me, going for a run has got very little to do with playing football or hurling. What will be compromised during the shut-down is the game-based conditioning type of training, which can only be done collectively.

"It is very hard to replicate game-based scenarios, like somebody putting you under pressure, when you are training on your own."

O’Connor, who lectures in exercise physiology and sports nutrition at the Institute of Technology in Tralee, believes that most teams train too hard and the training they do is not specific enough.

He suggests that when collective training resumes all teams must be given sufficient time to do the type of conditioning training they need before returning to play.

"While players can train their bodies to get ready to train during the break, they cannot replicate the actual training scenarios themselves. They can’t go from zero to hero in an instance.

"The support staff working with county squads will have given the players work to do during the shut-down.

"Their sleep patterns will be monitored and it is important that the players continue to get their nutrition right.

"For me, sleep and proper nutrition are absolutely essential for the transition back to training to function properly.

"Ideally, players would need two to three weeks of game-based conditioning before they play a game.

"This is in the perfect scenario, but once the green light is given there is likely to be fixture congestion and a rush to get competitions finished."

There is a widespread perception that the immune system of those who engage in strenuous exercise may be compromised, which might leave them more prone to the Covid-19 virus. But research suggests otherwise, though the issue is complicated.

A key term in exercise physiology is chronic training load (CTL), which according to O’Connor describes the amount of exercise undertaken by a footballer or athlete over an extended period.

Over time the body’s immune system becomes accustomed to this load and adjusts accordingly. However, the body’s immune system can become compromised if there is a sudden spike in their CTL.

"I fear, for example, that players might decide to be become like professional athletes because they have so more spare time and train three times a day. Then, at the other end of the spectrum, others might opt to stay up half the night watching boxsets because they can do it.

"In both cases the players are at significant risk of getting injured when they return to training, particularly if the trainer thinks they all have been doing nothing for a few weeks and goes mad.

"The players who were training three times a day have already compromised their immune system and now they are facing another spike in their training load, while they guys who were idle won’t be able to handle it either. So this is a worst case scenario.”

Given that the Covid-19 virus is relatively new and little is known about it, O’Connor says it is impossible to estimate how long a player who has contracted the virus and recovered would be out of action for.

The message from the expert to GAA players is to continue to train, rest and recovery – just don’t overdo it.

