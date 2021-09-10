Donnelly to take over in Fermanagh

Former Fermanagh selector has the nod for the Erne County’s manager position ahead of former Roscommon goalkeeper Shane Curran.

Donnelly, who was part of Peter Canavan’s management team for two years between 2012 and 2013, and Curran were the the two remaining candidates to succeed Ryan McMenamin and the county chose to stay local.

Meanwlhile, it has emerged that a four-person committee has been tasked with finding the new Laois senior football manager.

Kieran Kehoe, Tom Byrne, Joe Cunningham and Greg Ramsbottom will interview prospective candidates before making a recommendation to Laois GAA executive committee.

The role has been vacant since Mike Quirke stepped down in the wake of a comprehensive Leinster SFC quarter-final defeat to Westmeath on July 4. The former Kerry powerhouse labelled the performance as “pathetic”, while Laois were also relegated from Division 2 of the Allianz Football League after a winless campaign.

In Cork, a cloud hangs over the future of ladies boss Ephie Fitzgerald with the county board announcing that it was seeking expressions of interest for its senior and minor manager positions.