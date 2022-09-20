Donegal nominate Niall Erskine for position of GAA President

The first GAA presidential candidate for next year's congress election has been declared with Donegal GAA nominating Niall Erskine for the position.

Erskine is current chair of the association's World Council and has been in the past a GAA trustee and Donegal's Central Council delegate.

He was also chair of the World Council during the presidential term of John Horan too.

He is a former secretary and assistant secretary of Donegal GAA and has been club development officer in Killybegs where he is a member.

No other candidates have been declared so far for a potential contest to succeed Larry McCarthy in 2024.