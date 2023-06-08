Donegal GAA to create new head of operations role as county board acts on findings of Croke Park report

Donegal GAA are set to create a new head of operations position after details of Croke Park’s review of the county’s financial practices, governance and issues around the academy emerged.

The report, which was prompted by Karl Lacey’s resignation as Academy lead and the mass exodus of his coaches, revealed 14 ‘high risk’ findings, eight medium and two low.

The report defines ‘high risk’ as “a significant weakness in the current control environment, financial management or governance and required immediate action by management”.

The clubs of the county received the report findings late on Wednesday night.

Amongst the findings were that Donegal breached a rule by issuing accounts on the day of county convention last December. The rule states accounts must be issued at least a week beforehand.

The report also asked whether a finance committee had, in accordance with procedure, been established and called for tighter controls on finances.

“The audited accounts for Donegal GAA are required to be audited in accordance with current Accounting Standards and should be prepared with greater transparency to ensure better understanding for those who are approving them. To maintain independence, it would be advisable for the County auditor to review their ability to remain as a member of the County Committee,” read the report.

After details from a meeting appeared in the national media, it was recommended that Donegal adopt Code of Conduct and Confidentiality Policies.

A rebrand of the talent academy was also recommended and it was also found that not all coaches and personnel had completed safeguarding training or been Garda vetted.

An interim head of operations will be appointed to help the county implement the findings while the county will explore appointing an interim lead coach.

The report was compiled by the joint Ulster GAA/Croke Park team consisting of Ciarán McLaughlin (Ulster GAA chair), Shane Flanagan (GAA director of games), Michelle McAleer (GAA head of internal audit), Jack Cooney (GAA national player development lead), Séamus Kenny (GAA national participation and programmes manager) and Roger Keenan (Ulster GAA coaching development manager).