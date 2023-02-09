Donegal GAA academy coaching, performance and logistics staff quit following Karl Lacey’s resignation

Donegal's Academy chief Karl Lacey quit the role last Friday and now the remaining staff also have stepped down from their roles.

The turmoil within Donegal GAA increased this morning after it emerged that the coaches, performance support staff, and logistics teams involved within the Tír Chonaill Academy structure have stepped down from their roles with immediate effect.

This decision comes following the resignation of former Donegal player and Head of Academy Development coach Karl Lacey last Friday, where the 2012 All-Ireland winner cited a lack of support from within the county board.

It is understood that the U-17 and U-20 management teams will remain in place for the time being, but the remaining members of the Academy coaching team communicated their decision to the county board on their reasoning for stepping away.

In a letter directed to the Donegal board, the academy staff echoed Lacey's disappointment in the support they received and reiterated their full support for the four-time All-Star winner who has held the role since 2021.

The statement also said that the group had lost all confidence in the governance of Donegal GAA.

The letter read: "We regret to inform you that the coaches, performance support and logistics support involved in the Donegal Academy are stepping down from their duties with immediate effect.

"Our under 20 and under 17 coaches and management teams will remain in place as they are in season, and the integrity of our competitions must be preserved.

"We would all like express our full support for the Head of Academy Development and are extremely disappointed in how he was treated in his role. However, our deepest regret lies with the approx. 350 young Donegal players which are currently at standstill, who we coached and bonded with over the past 18 months and indeed their parents/guardians who were equally as committed.

"However, the coaches, performance support and logistics support feel that the development vision and pathway for Donegal is not aligned with or supported by the leadership within the county. As a group, we have lost all confidence in governance of Donegal GAA."

There are currently 40 coaching roles within the Donegal GAA Academy along with five player mentors. The Academy has also 267 registered players for the 2023 season from U-14 upwards.

The Donegal GAA county board have yet to respond to the academy departures.