Dominant Limerick bag record-equalling haul of nine All Stars

The all-conquering Limerick hurling team that went through 2020 undefeated has been rewarded with a record-equalling nine All Stars.

Although they secured three more gongs than when they won the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2018, the reigning All-Ireland, Munster, Allianz League and Munster league champions will be a shade disappointed they didn’t better the existing record in both codes held by Kilkenny (1983, 2000 and 2008), Kerry (1981) and Dublin (1977, 2020).

The omission of both their midfielders, Darragh O’Donovan and in particular Will O’Donoghue, as well as team captain Declan Hannon, will be a source of some angst.

However, the centrefield recipients, Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Tony Kelly from Clare, had exceptional campaigns.

The chosen centre-back Tadhg de Búrca, despite being injured early in the All-Ireland final, was the driving force behind Waterford’s surprise run to the decider. The defeated All-Ireland finalists ended up with three awards, but Stephen O’Keeffe, Calum Lyons and Dessie Hutchinson all lost out.

Their colleague Stephen Bennett, named as the left corner-forward, had the honour of becoming the 1,500th recipient of an All Star award on the golden jubilee anniversary of the scheme.

Apart from Limerick, Waterford and Clare, the only two other counties represented are Galway and Kilkenny. Coincidentally, their respective recipients, Daithí Burke and TJ Reid, were both being honoured for a fifth time.

Nickie Quaid follows in the footsteps of his late father Tommy, who won an All Star in 1992. It is the fourth time a father and son has been honoured in hurling — following Tipperary’s Ken and Brian Hogan, Richie Power senior and junior in Kilkenny and ‘Fan’ and Philly Larkin from Kilkenny.

An additional Limerick landmark is the selection of brothers Dan and Tom Morrissey. Brothers winning All Stars is not rare — but siblings honoured in the same year is more unusual and an added feat for the Ahane duo.

Wexford’s Martin and John Quigley in 1974 were the first set of brothers to be picked on the same hurling team — followed by Kilkenny’s John and Ger Henderson in 1983, and Ger and Liam Fennelly also in 1983.

Tipp’s Conal and Cormac Bonnar were both honoured in the same year twice — in 1989 and 1991. Billy and Johnny Dooley from Offaly also shared the honours twice, in 1994 and 1995.

Tipperary’s Paul and Eoin Kelly featured on the 2002 team and Cork’s Seán Óg and Setanta Ó hAilpín were there in 2003, and Cork twins Ben and Jerry O’Connor featured in 2005.

More recently it was an honour bestowed on Galway’s Ollie and Joe Canning in 2009 and Tipp’s Ronan and Pádraic Maher in 2016 and 2019.

The Limerick quintet of Quaid, Hegarty, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, and Tom Morrissey are first-time recipients, as is Waterford’s Bennett. Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody was named as PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year.

The All Stars team was chosen by a group of 16 Gaelic Games correspondents, while the Players of the Year were chosen from votes cast by players

Online Editors