Does it really have to be like this? Looking around at the vast empty spaces, you'd have to say an emphatic no 

Team captains Jack O'Connor of St Martin's, left, and Kevin Sheridan of Oulart the Ballagh with referee Justin Heffernan prior to the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship Group A at Chadwicks Wexford Park. With games having been suspended since March, competitive games can take place with updated protocols including a limit of 200 individuals at any one outdoor event, including players, officials and a limited number of spectators, with social distancing, hand sanitisation and face masks being worn by those in attendance. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Colm Keys

The golden ticket was green in colour. If your name wasn't on one, you weren't coming in. 

So approaching the stile for entry to Chadwicks Wexford Park yesterday evening for one of their opening games in the Pettits Senior Hurling Championship and matching identification with accreditation when you had no association with either club felt just a little awkward. By the time St Martin's chairman Cian Ó Lionáin had finished delivering his own parable of the loaves and fishes, a sense of guilt was more prevalent.

By being here, someone else from Piercestown or Oulart-The Ballagh was at home watching on TV. It might have been a father or mother, brother or partner. In St Martin's case, the vice-chairman and treasurer had to stay away, such was the dearth of tickets they were left with when Wexford had accounted for stewards, match officials, contractors and media.

