Does it really have to be like this? Looking around at the vast empty spaces, you'd have to say an emphatic no 

The golden ticket was green in colour. If your name wasn't on one, you weren't coming in.

So approaching the stile for entry to Chadwicks Wexford Park yesterday evening for one of their opening games in the Pettits Senior Hurling Championship and matching identification with accreditation when you had no association with either club felt just a little awkward. By the time St Martin's chairman Cian Ó Lionáin had finished delivering his own parable of the loaves and fishes, a sense of guilt was more prevalent.

By being here, someone else from Piercestown or Oulart-The Ballagh was at home watching on TV. It might have been a father or mother, brother or partner. In St Martin's case, the vice-chairman and treasurer had to stay away, such was the dearth of tickets they were left with when Wexford had accounted for stewards, match officials, contractors and media.

Expand Close The Oulart the Ballagh team take a water break. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Oulart the Ballagh team take a water break. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Some 35 tickets went to each squad, 24 for players, 11 for backroom members. From the 25 St Martin's got for general sale, eight went to extended members of the squad.

"In fairness, you couldn't ask them to train and not have them here," Ó Lionáin ventured. "Because it's the first night back and because it's on television and the right thing to do, numbers are being tightly guarded."

The saving grace for him was that TG4 were broadcasting it live. Otherwise? "I would probably be hanging from a gibbet out in Piercestown!" he acknowledged with a laugh.

But for other chairpeople and club officers in their position, such gallows humour may not sit so easily. Some counties are actively considering putting all games behind closed doors on foot of the Government's decision to keep outdoor crowds below 200.

Ó Lionáin's thoughts turned to 13 miles up the road in Enniscorthy where St Anne's and Rathnure were meeting in another SHC match in Bellefield. No TV there, he pointed out, and a lot more supporters to accommodate. Yet when they did their own draw for 16 or 17 tickets during the week they had 260 participants.

Does it really have to be like this? Looking around at the vast empty spaces at Wexford's principal venue, you'd have to say an emphatic no.

Read More

Wexford had pitched directly to the Government for permission to allow entry for 200 spectators to four different pods, their three terraces and a stand. But it fell on deaf ears. The thought turned to putting all games behind closed doors, but to deny the 100 or so who did have access would have been a wrong call too, they reconciled.

"How come the Church managed to make a good argument," Ó Lionáin asked. "Piercestown Church capacity is 100, they're allowed 50 in; bigger churches have equal proportionality.

"This week we heard it was 19 times safer outdoors than indoors, perhaps Croke Park could have done more (GAA president John Horan was vocal on it yesterday), but I can understand the sense of caution," said Ó Lionáin.

"In my experience down in the club we're having 200 there every night at training, we could have a few teams going, but people are just really careful. The other thing I find frustrating is the public health concern over house parties, how do you keep young people away from parties, you give them games to go to."

Wexford stuck close to the guidelines. The teams made the flanks of the main stand their base. Because it was dry and relatively warm, that didn't matter much. And with relatively short distances home showers would come quickly.

Without dressing rooms Ó Lionáin gave thanks that none of the players needed a rub on the collapsable table their physio had brought.

"If anyone needed a proper rub-down beside the sweet shop at the gable end which is not the most dignified thing," he suggested.

Expand Close Steward Larry Flood wears a Wexford GAA branded facemask while stationed in his position during the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1 match between Oulart the Ballagh and St Martin's at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Steward Larry Flood wears a Wexford GAA branded facemask while stationed in his position during the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1 match between Oulart the Ballagh and St Martin's at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The entire crowd sat in the main stand. Some kept their distance and a few wore masks, but not many.

As for the game, there was plenty of spark to it, even without the momentum spur that normally greets the completion of the National Anthem. Instead a muted, reserved response.

Early on Oulart, firm outsiders managed by their former stalwart Liam Dunne, thundered into the county champions and led by six at one stage, Dunne's own son Billy leading the way, eventually finishing with 1-9 between frees and play.

But as the light faded some of St Martin's brightest stars illuminated, especially Jack O'Connor who dominated with most impressive power and purpose.

The sides were level, 2-8 to 1-11 at the break, but with Conor Firman grabbing a hat-trick and Jack O'Connor finishing with 2-9, the John Meyler-coached St Martin's gave every reason to suggest they'll be difficult to knock off their perch this year with a facile 5-19 to 3-16 win that even featured a late sending-off for county player Shaun Murphy that didn't please the Oulart side.

No regulations or protocols can legislate for that!