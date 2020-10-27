Does a score every 55 seconds really mean hurling has never been better?

Can a sport be diminished by plentiful scoring? Is a stage reached where, as scoring soars to dizzying heights, the ease with which it is accumulated devalues the achievement and lowers the entertainment value?

In my view, the answer is ‘yes’. Hurling has been steadily nudging in that direction for quite some time and, on the evidence of last weekend’s Limerick v Clare and Dublin v Laois games, the autumn/winter championship setting won’t disrupt the upward trend.

Limerick (0-36) v Clare (1-23) and Dublin (2-31) v Laois (0-23) yielded 116 scores between them. Allowing for breaks for puck-outs, frees, sideline cuts and some other stoppages, the ball would have been in play for around three-quarters of the time.

That translates into a dizzying strike rate, producing a score every 55 seconds, many fired over from long range. Note that only three of 116 scores were goals. Limerick, a crushingly potent force nowadays, didn’t even manage a single goal. They are not a goal-scoring team, instead majoring in building up a powerful outfield momentum and picking off points. It works. And it has worked for others too.

Galway won the 2017 All-Ireland title without scoring any goal in their final four games against Offaly, Wexford, Tipperary and Waterford. The idea that a team would win an All-Ireland title without scoring a goal in four hours and 40 minutes would have been unheard of years ago.

Realisation

The move towards a points-based approach, which is now the new norm, emerged from a realisation that modern-day players were well-equipped to exploit changes on a number of fronts.

Stronger players can drive the ball much further; ball-striking coaching has become more sophisticated; wet or dry, the sliotar doesn’t deviate in weight; better hurley-making techniques help the long hitters and improved surfaces and high-tech footwear make balance easier.

That’s quite a package, all combining to transform the game into a long-distance shoot-out. And if that weren’t enough, the inexplicable failure to clamp down on illegal handpassing makes it much easier to retain possession. It’s an encouragement to get the ball into hand at much as possible, effectively stamping out such skills as ground play and overhead striking. Instead, it’s all about getting possession, throwing the ball to a colleague in space and watching him shoot for the posts.

In all sports, rules need to adapt to evolving trends, but it’s not happening in hurling, no more than it in football where handpassing has been allowed to corrupt the game to such a degree that one-on-one contests have been all but eradicated. The game is all the poorer for that.

Hurling is heading the same way, encouraged by a reluctance to apply the handpass rule and an unwillingness to even address the challenges presented by other changing patterns.

Proper application of the handpass rule would make it more difficult to retain possession and to tee up long-range shots. Also, why not make the sliotar heavier, enough to cut 20/30 metres off even the longest hitters?

Why not incentivise goal-scoring by increasing the value to five points? Because it has been at three points for the past 124 years doesn’t necessarily make it appropriate for the game nowadays.

The claim that hurling has never been better is a tired argument that ignores some clear realities. If the strike rate continues to rise at the same rate as in recent years it can’t be long before some teams are racking up 40 points.

Accurate long-range striking is a skill but you can get too much of a good thing. Is a score every 55 seconds what we really want?