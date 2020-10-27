| 8°C Dublin

Does a score every 55 seconds really mean hurling has never been better?

Martin Breheny

Aaron Gillane of Limerick scores a point for his side during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Limerick and Clare. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Can a sport be diminished by plentiful scoring? Is a stage reached where, as scoring soars to dizzying heights, the ease with which it is accumulated devalues the achievement and lowers the entertainment value?

In my view, the answer is ‘yes’. Hurling has been steadily nudging in that direction for quite some time and, on the evidence of last weekend’s Limerick v Clare and Dublin v Laois games, the autumn/winter championship setting won’t disrupt the upward trend.

Limerick (0-36) v Clare (1-23) and Dublin (2-31) v Laois (0-23) yielded 116 scores between them. Allowing for breaks for puck-outs, frees, sideline cuts and some other stoppages, the ball would have been in play for around three-quarters of the time.