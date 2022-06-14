Disciplinary bodies must never turn a blind eye to flashpoints – no matter what the source

The link between a ‘Sunday Game’ segment focusing on a moment of indiscipline that has been missed by a referee and a subsequent disciplinary charge has always been a recurring theme, especially for the aggrieved party or, more accurately, their county.

You could pick any year and ‘trial by TV’ condemnation would surely be a topic at some point of the season.

In 2008, it was a particular focus, one of those years when the resident disciplinary body decided it wasn’t going to equivocate on indiscipline.

That year, footballers from Dublin, Derry, Meath and Down all had retrospective charges laid against them for incidents not picked up or not dealt with sufficiently (this was before the current rule was in place that once an incident is dealt with by a referee it can’t be upgraded in committee) by the officials.

The sitting Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) went through the usual process, extracting the clips of what was alleged to have happened, sending it to the referee to check if in fact he had adjudicated on it properly and then matching the clip with a breach of rule and despatching off to the county a proposed suspension and the offer of a hearing.

The common denominator with all four clips was that they had featured on ‘The Sunday Game’ on the night of the games, leading to ‘trial by TV’ suggestions.

Among the loudest was then manager Ross Carr who was adamant that had his player committed the same offence in the league it would have gone unchecked because cameras would not have been present to pick it up.

Reacting to ‘The Sunday Game’ could not be the basis for a probe but that was something the CCCC denied at the time.

But the bottom line was that the player in question had been identified lashing back at a Tyrone opponent at the time. What was the disciplinary body to do, once it was out there? Ignore it?

The argument was then, and is now, that unless all games are combed over for such incidents and such consistency applied, then they should be left alone.

But like speed cameras, you’re never going to have them on every road. Just the busy ones.

In the current context, there is no busier road than one of the greatest Munster finals of the modern era that is now the subject of a disciplinary process with two Clare players facing charges, arising out of incidents in the maelstrom that developed and that the current CCCC feels registered a breach warranting suspension.

Like 2008, both incidents had featured on ‘The Sunday Game,’ panel member Brendan Cummins dissecting them without speculating on prospective disciplinary measures.

It provoked a strong reaction in his Sunday Independent column from Jamesie O’Connor who said he was “taken aback” by the scrutiny, echoing Carr’s call from 14 years ago.

“You can’t have ‘The Sunday Game’ setting an agenda, highlighting particular incidents and then the GAA doling out retrospective bans. You either review all the games and incidents that take place or none at all,” wrote O’Connor, who accepted that the players in question had lost their discipline in that moment. It wasn’t so much the ‘what’ that bothered him but the ‘how.’

There was context, he added, suggesting that the “segment of the show completely missed the mood of the day, the game, the entire occasion.”

We were all swept along by that same sentiment, prepared to turn a blind eye in the name of entertainment.

But someone has to detach from that and take a cold, hard look at what goes on to make sure that rules are applied properly and potential breaches of discipline are dealt with. It’s not an easy role and carries a huge weight of responsibility.

Would the CCCC have picked up on those incidents had ‘The Sunday Game’ editorial team not done so? The truth is, we don’t know because it’s a body that will generally keep its cards close to its chest on these matters anyway.

Discipline can be sensitive and evoke strong passions. Even outcomes are never fully disclosed which can be counterproductive because it can conceal the case history of the work and consistency that they actually apply and could act as a deterrent in the future if there was transparency around what was done and arrived at.

It is not entirely fair to suggest that retrospective disciplinary action is dictated to by specific TV footage.

There have, however, been cases pursued by this CCCC that haven’t specifically featured on TV.

Armagh footballer Rian O’Neill was identified in review for an alleged striking offence during an altercation at the end of their league match with Donegal in March. The referee noted five other players for their alleged involvement in his report but O’Neill was not among them.

Nor was he specifically referenced on that night’s ‘League Sunday’ show. As it happened, he escaped a ban on a technical point.

Previous bodies have also used their judgment to pass on what has been served up on TV.

The Galway hurler Adrian Tuohey in 2017 after an All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary and Dublin footballer Philly McMahon after an All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo in 2015 were deemed not to have cases to answer, having had incidents highlighted.

Counties will always feel aggrieved when their players are pulled up in this manner. The question of balance arose from the Munster final.

Why not pick out incidents involving Limerick players? Knowing the reaction there was going to be once it became known that only Clare players would face retrospective action, we can be sure there was a thorough review with that in mind before a conclusion was drawn.

In an ideal world, all games would be reviewed, as O’Connor suggests. But resources just wouldn’t allow every camera angle of every game to be pored over in such fine detail.

Is that reason then to let all misdemeanours go if they’re not captured live? What sporting organisation could run its affairs like that?

Disciplinary bodies can’t ignore what they see and hear. They must look and probe and draw their own conclusions, irrespective of source.

Not to do so would be a dereliction of duty, no matter how great a game was.