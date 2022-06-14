| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Disciplinary bodies must never turn a blind eye to flashpoints – no matter what the source

Colm Keys

breaking ball

Players from both sides scuffle after the controversial Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny last March. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand
A general view of action during the O'Byrne Cup group B match between Wexford and Laois at Hollymount in Galbally, Wexford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Players from both sides scuffle after the controversial Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny last March. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Players from both sides scuffle after the controversial Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny last March. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

A general view of action during the O'Byrne Cup group B match between Wexford and Laois at Hollymount in Galbally, Wexford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A general view of action during the O'Byrne Cup group B match between Wexford and Laois at Hollymount in Galbally, Wexford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

/

Players from both sides scuffle after the controversial Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny last March. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

The link between a ‘Sunday Game’ segment focusing on a moment of indiscipline that has been missed by a referee and a subsequent disciplinary charge has always been a recurring theme, especially for the aggrieved party or, more accurately, their county.

You could pick any year and ‘trial by TV’ condemnation would surely be a topic at some point of the season.

Most Watched

Privacy