| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Disappointing lack of future vision

Ard Stiúrthóir’s report contains plenty of information but no real detail on Dublin issue

The GAA's Ard Stiúrthóir, Tom Ryan. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The GAA's Ard Stiúrthóir, Tom Ryan. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA's Ard Stiúrthóir, Tom Ryan. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA's Ard Stiúrthóir, Tom Ryan. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Colm O'Rourke

There should be an award for reading any GAA report from start to finish. For that reason, county boards, provincial councils and even the central authority have reports commissioned which never see the light of day. They could be brilliant reports but the problem is that if they are long then very few actually read them. Most will spool through and pick out some major points of interest. And if you are like me then the Albert Reynolds philosophy probably holds — put it all on one page.

So it takes a major effort to read Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan’s annual report to the GAA masses. How many members read it? Do all county board officers? Hardly. Provincial council executives, members of Croke Park committees? Better not get the bible out and ask them to put their hand on it.

The stand out bits from Tom Ryan’s or any other Ard Stiúrthóir’s report are normally carried in the newspapers. And the financial health of the Association always gets top billing, and this year more so than other years because of the havoc caused by Covid. We have become used to the GAA being flush with money, of big spending on grounds and county teams. Last year the juggernaut stalled and is not starting anytime soon. It could be next year — or even the year after — before the big crowds return. There are a lot of people who will be fearful of being in big crowds for quite a while.

Most Watched

Privacy