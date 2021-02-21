Disappointing lack of future vision

There should be an award for reading any GAA report from start to finish. For that reason, county boards, provincial councils and even the central authority have reports commissioned which never see the light of day. They could be brilliant reports but the problem is that if they are long then very few actually read them. Most will spool through and pick out some major points of interest. And if you are like me then the Albert Reynolds philosophy probably holds — put it all on one page.

So it takes a major effort to read Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan’s annual report to the GAA masses. How many members read it? Do all county board officers? Hardly. Provincial council executives, members of Croke Park committees? Better not get the bible out and ask them to put their hand on it.

The stand out bits from Tom Ryan’s or any other Ard Stiúrthóir’s report are normally carried in the newspapers. And the financial health of the Association always gets top billing, and this year more so than other years because of the havoc caused by Covid. We have become used to the GAA being flush with money, of big spending on grounds and county teams. Last year the juggernaut stalled and is not starting anytime soon. It could be next year — or even the year after — before the big crowds return. There are a lot of people who will be fearful of being in big crowds for quite a while.

Naturally the finances collapsed in 2020 and without the Government injection of €14m there could not have been a championship last year or indeed this year. Yet a shortage of money also yielded benefits. The spend on county teams fell from €29.7m to €18.8m so that was a good thing. Of course, it was a truncated year and some county competitions were either not started or not finished so it is a bit like comparing apples with oranges.

Yet it is still a bit of a stop sign. Spending on county teams over the years has been a bit like a dog chasing its tail. More and more spending needed more and more fundraising. Now we have arrived at the healthy outlook of seeing things the other way round. You can only spend what you have. This was helped by cutting county panels to 32 and a reduction in backroom teams, though it seems to have drifted by Dublin unnoticed — their brains trust in support of the Dubs management came to 29 on All-Ireland final day.

With expenses being administered at central level by necessity, we could have hit on a winning formula by dint of circumstances. If this continues into the future then all the better — less on county panels, less training, smaller backroom teams, we could be returning to an amateur game again. Yet before people gets their hopes up on that front, you can be certain that the finances will bounce back over time and county executives will be either unwilling or unable to curtail spending. County boards have been the worst offenders in ignoring directives from central level, which is a bit rich when you think how quick these same boards are to discipline clubs who get out of line.

If we are looking for signs of change, though, then the suspensions imposed on Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally for breaching training bans possibly showed that the big dog is baring its teeth. Maybe county boards will back off a bit instead of flagrantly breaching central guidelines.

Another thing that Covid forced on the GAA was the split-season. This was a wonderful success and whether by accident or design it is now the blueprint for the future. Most counties had great championships and there were a number of factors involved in this, chief among them were the good weather, the fact that all county players were able to fully focus on their clubs with no distractions from county managers, and regular competitive matches.

Another thing which was a huge benefit was the absence of the great bird in the sky which ferried players to cities all over the world. Many of these are students who were marooned in Ireland and missed part of their life experiences. I don’t think too many travel to save money for a college education anymore, any money that is made is usually blown on the American holiday before returning to the Bank of Mam and Dad. Maybe they are right too!

The split-season is here to stay and if things settle down and the club season is in the second half every year it will make fixture planning so much easier. On top of that, if the proposal to flip the provincial championships and the league is successful — the decision has been put back to the autumn — we could have very exciting county matches in every county ground during the summer which would give all sorts of promotional possibilities. This will be John Horan’s presidential legacy.

There are some other highlights from Tom Ryan’s report. The celebration of Bloody Sunday was, for me, one of the most tasteful commemorations which the GAA has ever been involved in. Scripted by Michael Foley and delivered beautifully by Brendan Gleeson it captured the tone of the anniversary in a sombre but fitting manner. It was certainly worth reflecting on in the Ard Stiúrthóir’s report.

There are also a few nuggets contained in it. I never realised Russia is now a hotbed of GAA activity, with Cúl Camps being organised there. I can remember in my younger years where we all had to pray for the conversion of Russia. Now we are doing it through the back door with the GAA. Such things make you think that the GAA must be unrivalled in the world in terms of its ethos and world penetration.

That is further exemplified by Ryan’s reference to clubs in Vietnam who helped out during the pandemic. The clubs being Saigon Gaels, Na Fianna, Ho Chi Minh City and Viet Celts. I’m a bit surprised the GAA club got away with calling the team Saigon, the old name of Ho Chi Minh before the Communist takeover. Older people will remember the images from the 1970s, helicopters taking off with the last of the Americans as the Viet Cong closed in. Or in that wonderful film, The Deer Hunter.

Yet nobody who visits now say it is anything but a beautiful friendly place. The population is nearly nine million so maybe there is room to split it and have more teams! There is also a team in Bermuda according to the report, hopefully far away from the Triangle and if Croke Park want to send a club team to give them a bit of competition I would be very happy to volunteer Simonstown Gaels. Purely to support the GAA efforts in far off places.

Yet for all the information in Tom Ryan’s annual report there is disappointment for me. I searched for a vision of the future, something to address the vice-like grip of Dublin (population trends, clubs getting too big and a need for more units, etc) but there is nothing. There are bigger issues than Covid. It will pass.