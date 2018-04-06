We know Diego Maradona is good with his hands on the pitch so it was only a matter of time before he was picked up by a gaelic football team.

Diego Maradona gets his first taste of GAA as he joins up with local club

The legendary Argentine - most famous for his sublime performances, and THAT goal against England, to win the World Cup in 1986 - is currently coaching a Division Two team, Fujairah FC, in the UAE.

In true GAA style, he did his bit for the parish recently when he hooked up with local GAA side, Éire Óg Fujairah, to share some of his coaching tips. Éire Óg Fujairah was founded by a group of teachers eight months ago and boasts over 40 members worldwide.

"We got to talk to him for a few minutes. It was all laughs and jokes. We said we score with our hands and the minute we said that there was a little smile. I think he saw the humour," club captain Andrew Hogan told Independent.ie. Whether it was on the or off the football pitch, Maradona's exuberance has always been a defining feature of his personality and the Argentine is still very much involved in the hard graft on the training ground.

"We were invited down to his training session," added Hogan. "One of the lads works in the local paper and does some work for Maradona's football team, Fujairah FC. We wanted to join up and try build up relationships.

"We watched them train for about 45 minutes. He was in the thick of it. I was surprised to see him right in the middle of the action. He spoke Spanish to them and there was a man translating. "You know how eccentric he can be. You see him right in the middle, very animated. He did the warm down with them."

It's onwards and upwards for Éire Óg Fujairah. Fujairah FC muted the possibility of a hybrid match later on in the year between the two clubs.

For a club very much in its infancy at just eight months old, it's not a bad start.

For more pics see Éire Óg Fujairah's Facebook page

