Dick Clerkin: 'GAA’s top ten issues for the next ten years'

Heading into a new decade, here is my summary of some of the top issues to be mindful off, and what we would like to see in the coming years.

1. Rule changes

The tech industry operates in a 'Fail fast and often' culture to encourage innovation and agility in a changing marketplace. If something doesn't work, pivot, try again and move on. Quickly. If there is an opposite end to this spectrum, it's GAA rule-making. Not necessarily a bad thing, but when it comes to some recent football rule changes I am apprehensive. There is a strong chance the new forward mark could prove to be a mistake. And a big one. If proven so, a mechanism is needed to bin it immediately.

2. Share the wealth

Inter-county team costs, coupled with the required sponsorship and fundraising demands, are in the spotlight. It's the one area where Dublin hold an unassailable advantage over the rest of the country. If money didn't matter in their success, they would not have employed Tomás Quinn as commercial manager to maximise their return. It does matter. Some mechanism to share the wealth of the rich to those less commercially fortunate is needed.

David Clifford is worth paying to see. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

3. Rebel rising . . .

2019 signals the end to one of the worst decades in Leeside history, with only a football title at the beginning of the decade to show for the efforts of Cork's sizeable resources. There are signs of a Rebel rising in both codes, with more stable structures to deliver sustained progress. Regularly competing for All-Irelands will also ease the debt burden of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as crowds follow successful teams. Cork were missed over the last decade. Here's hoping it won't be repeated.

4. Casement crisis

One of the sorriest sights from the past decade is the dilapidated state of Belfast's Casement Park. As a verdict on its future redevelopment remains in limbo, one of Ulster's and Ireland's great stadiums lies derelict. Belfast and Antrim GAA need this situation resolved. However, in light of what happened in Cork, and in uncertain political times, consideration should be given to the size and cost of the new stadium. The proposed design is breathtaking, but with the possibility of the provincial competitions being downgraded, how often will a 35,000-capacity stadium be needed?

Alan Brogan after Dublin’s defeat to Donegal in 2014 - they’re due another defeat. Photo: Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

5. David Clifford

I would go out of my way to pay to watch David Clifford play football. So would many others. A rare talent, he has the potential to become an all-time great. Injury is the only thing likely to derail his ascent, so it is incumbent on everyone associated with him to protect him.

The day will come when he will dominate a game in Croke Park like few have before him. I want to be there that day. He is the superstar every sport needs, and could own the next ten years.

6. The end to faux humility

Jim Gavin's legacy will not only be measured in All-Ireland titles, but also by how many managers will, from now on, grovel in humility toward their players and backroom team. I suspect many of these managers are less humble when negotiating their terms and conditions with the county boards. While we understand the sentiment and importance of the collective ethos, there is still a place for personality and character. If players are not disaffected and leaving the dressing-room these days, they are sweeping them. It's hard to keep up!

7. Limerick bounce

Not since Clare in 1995 has there been a more popular hurling team than Limerick's All-Ireland-winning crop of 2018. Yet ever since lady luck turned her back on them in the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny this year, internal controversies and ill-discipline have derailed their momentum. John Kiely will be hoping the character of his team in times of adversity is a match for their ability.

As a country which adores the lovable rogue, we will all cheer them on should they again light up the hurling landscape in 2020.

8. Give Tier 2 a chance

If you are doing something nobody else is doing, you're either very smart or very foolish. When it comes to our current football championship structures, we are the latter.

No other sporting organisation, even ours outside inter-county, throws all levels of teams into the one competitive bucket.

It worked, to a point, for a large part of the Association's history, but modern demands have rendered traditional structures redundant.

A Tier 2 competition might take a few iterations and persistence to get right, but it is the logical thing to do.

9. Championship restructuring

Proposals from the fixture calendar review taskforce will be taken on the campaign trial in the first half on next year, leading to a potential vote via Special Congress if the appetite for change is real among the grass roots.

As the saying goes, 'Decisions are made by those who show up', so don't judge the pulse of these proposals through the social media echo chambers. Their fate will be decided within the county board rooms.

With the winds of change blowing strongly, it would be folly to think some of the ground-breaking proposals won't garner support.

10. Defeat for Dessie's Dubs

Some of our greatest heroes are adored for their defeats as much as their successes.

It makes them human and relatable. I was fortunate to meet Sonia O'Sullivan after the recent Independent Sports awards. The first lady of Irish sport is revered for how she countered adversity and defeat as much as any accolade in her career.

Dublin are fast becoming difficult to relate to for many such is the shadow of dominance they cast. For the sake of their own legacy, a defeat is needed from which they can share the experience all mortals must endure.

At the beginning of this decade we needed Dublin to win an All-Ireland. Heading into the next, for all our benefit, including their own, we need them to lose one.

