Dick Clerkin: 'GAA's stoic democracy will at least save it from fate now befalling the FAI'

Operating nowadays solely as a development club for underage groups, their main pitch and stand lie largely unused. A monument to John Delaney's reign of indifference towards the League of Ireland.

How they could have done with a small percentage of John Delaney's salary or pension pay-off, or his annual €36,000 rent allowance that the FAI have been happy to dispense with in the years since.

Their excellent all-weather facilities, however, allow them to host the likes of last weekend's all-county U-8 blitz. Responsibly run by committed volunteers and coaches, who are understandably feeling very let down at the moment.

With events at Abbotstown understandably taking centre stage in the sporting pages this week, the GAA's Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force released its long-awaited report with little fanfare. To be honest, such has been the indifferent commentary from certain quarters in the preamble to this report, it's fair to say not too many would have been overcome with anticipation.

How wrong could we be?

It is well beyond the scope of a single column to adequately analyse the thoroughly comprehensive report presented by chairperson Eddie O'Sullivan. In truth, the seismic changes to the football championship structures are all anyone is interested in at this point. The three options on the table can be summarised as follows.

1. Provincial restructure based on eight teams in each province playing in a round-robin format leading into a two-tier All Ireland championship. National League structure remains as is, but with final league standings providing seeded rankings for the provincial groups.

2. National League format for the championship played in summer months, progressing to a two-tier knockout championship format. Provincial championships to be played in spring.

3. Retention of current trial structures with extended spring club window.

All of the above proposals have been constructed with a view to increasing the amount of available club weeks during the year.

Needless to say, there are many further details considered by the committee in amongst all of the above, and I would strongly urge anyone to read the openly available report before passing loose judgement.

I certainly didn't expect such radical changes to be put forward, by what the Club Players Association (CPA) had earlier labelled a 'Trojan Horse' committee. Their defection from the committee ahead of the publication of this report seems hard to understand in hindsight.

Firstly, their own most recent proposal is not dissimilar to that of Option 1, in which they also recommend a tiered All-Ireland competition. Far from slating the CPA, I genuinely respect those involved who have voluntarily given their time and effort to help solve the current fixtures logjam in the GAA.

It is all the more perplexing to see them walk away from the table at the 11th hour when it looks like they are in fact supportive of many of the underlying proposals. Proposals that the wider GAA membership will have time to consider and ultimately vote on at a special congress next year.

Walking out at this point, with so many of their demands contained within the final report, has been a major miscalculation as far as I'm concerned. An unfortunate conclusion for a group who have significantly contributed to the productive discourse that went into developing this progressive document.

The pace of change, or lack thereof, in the GAA is often a source of frustration for members, myself included. Being unresponsive to the populist will of social media outrage has seen it labelled as out of touch with grass roots. Lack of ambition is one charge, however, that can't be laid at the door of the recent report.

Looking on at the catastrophic fallout in the FAI, the jobs of their full-time employees and games development coaches are now under threat due to this financial mismanagement of an unimaginable scale. It is an appalling vista.

Here is hoping a solution can be found to protect the coaches, volunteers and all those potentially impacted. As I learnt last week, they are doing a great service.

The stoic democracy within the GAA might not always jump to the beat of every populist drum, but it will certainly keep us clear from the fate befalling the FAI, and allow us to progressively plan ahead. Right now we should be grateful for that.

