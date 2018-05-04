Diarmuid Connolly makes a return to action for St Vincent's hurlers

Diarmuid Connolly returned to action for St Vincent's as he made an appearance as a second-half substitute in the Adult Hurling League Division 1 encounter against Craobh Chiaráin on Friday evening.

Dublin football boss Jim Gavin admitted that Diarmuid Connolly is out of his championship plans for this season, but the five-time All-Ireland winner was back in action at Páirc Naomh Uinsionn.

Connolly's absence from St Vincent's in both football and hurling has raised questions over his future, but he made his appearance as his side secured a comfortable 1-18 to 1-11 victory. Now the debate over his Dublin future will start again, with Gavin revealing on Thursday that he has ongoing contact with Connolly and reminded those speculating about reasons for the player's absence that there was a "duty of care" to be shown to an amateur player.

"The situation is that Diarmuid just hasn't been available to play football and hurling with his club, and with the county as well," the manager said. "We respect that position, and hopefully everyone does as well. It is an amateur sport, but that said, the door will always be open for Diarmuid, and I know for sure with the club and also the county. Hopefully, we'll see him back playing Gaelic games soon.

"I just hope we've a duty of care within the Association, for anyone who volunteers their time. It is an amateur sport, be it managers we have here today, that you respect them, and from a player perspective as well, and I hope people understand that."

