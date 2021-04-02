I WAS picking up a rotavator around 7.30 on Thursday morning when it was put to me that the “Dubs might be in trouble” for this year’s All-Ireland. Blissfully unaware of the story unspooling in these very pages, my flippant response was “only if I take this yoke up to Croke Park and dig up the bloody pitch!”

Then, slowly, the story grew legs, every single news bulletin fixating on that early-morning session for nine players, well away (they imagined) from prying eyes at Innisfails GAA club, just off the Malahide Road.

Soon enough, outrage rang out from every corner and, as I see it, proportionality was an early victim. Trust me, I get how that last sentence might annoy people.

The Dubs were, plainly, stupid. Incredibly stupid as it happens. Did they not for a second consider the possibility that a group with their public status, the most successful team in GAA history, would be under more pitiless scrutiny than most?

What might seem a small decision at the time in defiance of the rules can have massive implications.

Yes, it does seem utterly perverse that League of Ireland players can train away right now as so-called elite athletes, but one of the greatest Irish sports teams ever seen must stay at home, sitting on their hands. It’s nonsense that inter-county players were considered in the ‘elite’ category before Christmas, but not now.

They should be training now in my opinion, but that isn’t the point here. That a rule seems an ass (and it does), doesn’t mean that that rule can be by-passed.

Expand Close Dublin players at secret training session / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin players at secret training session

But let me be honest about something here. I was genuinely deflated by this week’s announcement of April 26 as the date for getting kids back out training. Disgusted actually, as a parent, teacher and coach who is abiding by the rules.

Because I’d ask one question: what’s going to change between now and then that’s going to make standing in a field safer?

That April 26 date means another month of kids stuck in their rooms, heads in laptops or iPads, if they’re sticking to the rules. And I’m watching this as a father now, having almost daily arguments with my own young lad who’s asking: ‘why can’t I go there when I won’t be inside?’

It struck me that there was something of a lecturing tone in a lot of the media commentary, an almost dismissive ‘count-your-blessings’ attitude.

But kids went back to school a month ago. Where on earth is the science decreeing that to be a safe activity two months before they’re allowed non-contact training in an open field?

I see cracks in the public mood appearing everywhere around me because I honestly believe the Government and NPHET are losing their audience with the absence of logic in so much of what they’re demanding. Now none of this buys Dublin a pass, I stress that.

On the contrary, what are we to say to those very kids when such role models choose not to abide by the rules? These players broadly conduct themselves with great humility, but I’m afraid there was a hint of arrogance about what we saw this week.

People are angry and that anger is never far beneath the surface when a story like this begins to break. And I don’t doubt for a second that there’ll be plenty who feel inter-county training shouldn’t be coming back on April 19 while Covid numbers are still uncomfortably high. The Innisfails pictures won’t help any of us trying to counter that view.

Because they feed the idea of a community detached from what’s happening around them; an idea that NPHET’s obvious lack of trust in the general population clearly thrives on.

I get that the evil word through all of this is ‘movement’. NPHET wants to avoid it and, accordingly, recommends against activity that, on any science available, is not even low risk, never mind high.

But this week I read that 12 months of detailed tracing of positive Covid tests in professional soccer, American football, rugby league and rugby union could not reveal a single case of on-field transmission.

There is zero evidence that sporting activity outdoors is high risk.

Read More

So I honestly ask how we might reflect upon this storm a year from now. A storm of the Dubs’ own making, no question. They knew the rules and broke them.

But will we wonder about our lack of proportionality?

I ask this because one thing Thursday’s story did for me, incidentally, was re-iterate my growing sense of social media as a cesspit.

It just triggered instant extremism, both pro and anti-Dublin, that had little or no connection to any sincere public health concerns. It was just tit-for-tat insult, a toxic environment in which nobody was interested in hearing an alternative opinion.

An environment, if I’m honest, pushing me closer to pulling the plug on Twitter.

No question, Dublin have let the broader GAA community down here for the simple reason that, being who they are, they carried a responsibility to uphold the behavioural standards demanded of hurling and football teams across the board.

The pandemic has cost this country nearly 5,000 lives and denied everybody some of our most basic civil liberties. People haven’t been able to go to the funerals of loved ones or visit sick relatives in hospital. Businesses have been flattened, livelihoods destroyed. Honestly, I don’t need to be reminded of any of that.

The last year has been horrible for the great majority of people, so the Dubs defying the blanket ban on training will, for many, be a hard one to forgive.

But my initial reaction?

Wow, is there no bottom to their drive?

You see, I presumed it was probably just an impromptu thing between a small band of the players, acting in isolation and on impulse. Then I heard there was a coach driving them through the drills and the story began to take on a slightly different shade.

Expand Close Cork boss Ronan McCarthy was hit with a 12-week ban / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cork boss Ronan McCarthy was hit with a 12-week ban

You can argue that a precedent has already been set here with Ronan McCarthy getting a three-month ban and Paddy Tally two. Is there a difference this time? Potentially, yes. And, if you’re a Dub, maybe not a good one.

Namely, that they were training on GAA property. GAA property that, theoretically, was meant to be closed.

The Cork team got caught on a beach; Down in a school. As Wednesday’s breach happened on GAA property, does it compel the Association to come down even harder now? If I’m honest, I’m not sure the sanctions we’ve seen imposed by the GAA are much of a deterrent. Like what are McCarthy or Tally actually going to miss?

Time suspensions quite often don’t amount to a hill of beans because they don’t involve meaningful games.

Now I’ve no axe to grind with Dessie Farrell, quite the contrary. But I’ve seen Dublin GAA lauded for the great leadership shown in immediately suspending the senior football manager for 12 weeks and, to be honest, that just makes me smile.

What will Dessie miss through that suspension?

I don’t pretend to know what options can be invoked here, but I can see how embarrassing it’s been for the GAA, their marquee football team caught breaking the rules within hours of their directive for people in the Association to hang tough just for another couple of weeks.

Broadly speaking, the Association’s leadership has played a blinder through this pandemic. Even back in December when, bizarrely, the ‘elite’ status was removed without explanation from inter-county teams, I’d have been shouting from the rooftops.

Both the GAA and GPA could have been a lot stronger in my opinion in representing their membership back then because it cannot be acceptable that inter-county has elite status only when it suits the Government.

But Croke Park just took it on the chin, their reaction clearly tempered by the scale of bail-out they’d received for lost revenue in 2020 and would – they knew - be looking for again in 2021.

Me? I was asking how can you be elite one day and not the next? We never did get a credible answer to that one.

But what we did get was an understanding of how determined the GAA has been to be seen to do everything by the book throughout this national crisis. The Dubs going rogue on Wednesday morning was the last thing that they needed.

What happens next, though, will be predictable. .

And when it comes to the business end of things, trust me, this Dublin machine won’t have missed a beat.



