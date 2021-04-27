Despite huge growth in women’s Gaelic games, players are still left "out of pocket” due to travel costs and having to pay for pitches

Organisers of female inter-county Gaelic games have expressed concerns clubs are facing with financial strain, a lack of high performance supports and barriers to accessing facilities.

Addressing the Oireachtas Committee this evening, Helen O’Rourke, Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) CEO said, the Capital Grant Scheme is “realistically out of reach for ourselves and majority of our units”.

“We simply would not have the initial funding required to enter these schemes to allow us to develop our grounds and facilities.”

Ms O’Rourke said despite the “minimal funding”, the LGFA has seen “unprecedented growth in recent years”, with membership increasing by 32pc since 2007.

She said for the Ladies Gaelic All- Ireland Final, “in 2013 the attendance was just over 25,000, while in 2019 this attendance had more than doubled setting a record attendance at 56,114 - this is a testament to our players, mentors and members for all their hard work”.

“We urge you all to look at greater funding for women’s sport. In 2020 the LGFA generated funds of just over €4.7m, comprised of €4.2m of self-funding and €485,000 from Sport Ireland funding.

“In 2007 the LGFA was 24pc funded by Sport Ireland, compared to just 9pc in 2020, despite this our membership has risen by 32pc in the same period,” said Ms O’Rourke.

Ms O’Rourke also said access to playing facilities needs to be discussed due to the “increased playing numbers”.

Gemma Begley, project manager for the Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) said female players are “out of pocket” due to their commitment to sport.

She said: “Male players show comparable time commitments to their training but receive compensation for costs incurred through the GAA and GPA expense system, as well as the government funding.”

Ms Begley said: “Female inter-county players complete some form of training almost six days per week, travel on average 80km to and from team training sessions, 69pc pay their own gym fees, 93pc do not receive compensations for travel costs, 85pc need flexibility in their work to play inter-county, and 92pc take part in club and community-based role model activity.

“The 2020 Government Grant Scheme for female inter-county players allocated €700,000 to inter-county teams while male players received €3m in individual grants.

“That’s a funding disparity of 77pc,” she said.

Ms Begley also pointed out that female inter-county teams do not own their pitch, and “have to pay to use a GAA or public facility”.

“These are direct costs to teams on an annual basis as a result of the organisational structure,” she added.

Sinead McNulty, Camogie Association Ireland CEO, addressed “drop-off” issues as girls and women enter different stages of school and work.

She said: “The key transition stage and drop-off in women’s sport at these stages is a predominant issue where teenage girls fall through the cracks and leave sport at transition stages from primary to secondary school to third level and into the work force.

“We need to extend the lifespan of female sports participation and engagement through the development of more recreational camogie opportunities with coaches, and most importantly with facilities available.”

Ms McNulty said “women’s sport needs to be broadcast and seen, our athletes train as hard as the men do, yet they don’t achieve the screen time resulting in reduced levels of investments by sponsors, by broadcasters, which in turn impacts the sport.”

Women’s sports received 10.5pc of coverage in March in 2021, with the remainder going to men’s sport.

“Broadcasting of women’s sport has a long way to go,” she said.

Mary O’Connor, Federation of Irish Sport CEO said 84pc of men are now more aware of women’s sport, with 76pc saying “women’s sport is cooler now”.

Ms O’Connor said in the first year of the 20x20 campaign to raise awareness of women’s sports, “participation increased by 13pc, attendance at high level events by 17pc and media coverage across online and print increased by over 50pc”.

“It is important to note that we are coming from a very low base, in 2018 just 3pc of print sports coverage and 4pc for online were dedicated to women’s sports.

“After the first year of the 20x20 campaign, this had moved to 5-6pc respectively, so there’s still a long way to go,” she added.