Dermot Kennedy Down Under, Carlow’s Da Vinci Coadys and O’Riordan makes his mark

Carlow’s Da Vinci Coadys

Despite their win over Offaly, Carlow couldn’t manage to secure a place in the Joe McDonagh cup final. However the day did mark a special occasion for the Coady family from Mount Leinster Rangers. Richie Coady equalled his brother Edward’s record number of appearances as he appeared for Carlow for a remarkable 164th time.

Congratulations to Richie Coady who today equalled his bother Edward's record number of 164 appearances for Carlow's senior hurlers. What incredible service both men have given to their county. Well done lads.

A proud day for the Coady family & Mt Leinster Rangers club.



A proud day for the Coady family & Mt Leinster Rangers club.



A look at the Irish (in the AFL)

After struggling with injury, Colin O’Riordan finally made his first appearance of the season for Sydney Swans but the Tipperary man couldn’t prevent his side from going down to a 15-point defeat at the hands of Carlton. However, O’Riordan did manage to win his club’s ‘mark of the week’ award and despite the result, the Swans remain in a finals spot.

Geelong made light work of Port Adelaide with Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor to the fore once more. Dingle man O’Connor managed a behind and 13 disposals while Tuohy had 21 disposals. Meath’s Conor Nash was also in action in Hawthorn’s narrow five-point win over Brisbane Lions, managing 17 disposals. The Navan man has played in nine of his side’s ten games to date.





In his first senior game in 2022, Colin O'Riordan takes a brilliant mark without fear midway through the fourth quarter

The Irish in the AFL: Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Colin O’Riordan, Barry O’Connor (both Sydney Swans), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), James Madden, Deividas Uosis (both Brisbane Lions).

Dermot Kennedy Down Under with Irish star

It was a good weekend for O’Riordan who along with making his seasonal re-apparance also met up with winger Dermot Kennedy. The pair were pictured with Wexford’s Barry O’Connor, who is also on the books of the Swans, after he completed his Australian tour.





Colin and Barry with singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy as they checked out the SCG following the completion of his Australian tour.

GAA on TV

Hurling dominated the screens last weekend but it’s football’s turn this time around with all four provincial finals down for decision across Saturday and Sunday.

The action starts with Kerry’s clash with Limerick in Killarney followed by Kildare facing Dublin. On Sunday the Connacht and Ulster finals are scheduled while GAAGO will stream Leitrim’s Tailteann cup clash with Antrim from Carrick-on-Shannon.

Saturday

Leinster SFC final

Kildare v Dublin, Croke Park, 5.0 - RTE2

Munster SFC final

Kerry v Limerick, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.0 RTE2

Tailteann cup

Leitrim v Antrim, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2.0 GAAGO

LGFA Leinster final

Meath v Dublin, Croke Park, 2.30 TG4

Sunday

Connacht SFC final

Roscommon v Galway, Pearse Stadium, 1.45 RTE2

Ulster SFC final

Donegal v Derry, Clones, 4.0, RTE2/BBC NI

