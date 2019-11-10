Dermot Crowe: 'The Gael in exile never had it so good as Gaelic Games reaches into all corners of the world'

Bill's endeavours, for ó hEithir, captured what the GAA was all about. While serving with the British Army in Italy during the Second World War as a radio operator, he went missing one day and was later found up a tree listening to commentary from the final having managed to connect to the wireless broadcast.

Senior Marketing and GAA Rights Manager, Noel Quinn. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Wind the clock forward 30 years to 1973. Limerick hurlers are in the All-Ireland final, seeking a first win since 1940. The world has become appreciably smaller, with the onset of live television, but if you are abroad the challenge of seeing an All-Ireland final remains formidable. On the west coast of America a group of Limerick people gather in a local Irish bar to view the game against Kilkenny.

To their horror, the transmission fails. Necessity being the mother of invention, one of them decides to phone a bar in Clontarf and asks to have the receiver placed near a television so they may listen to the commentary. Tim Kinsella, owner of the Pebble Beach Bar, was pulling a pint when the phone rang.

"The phone was tuned into the final for the full 80 minutes and every time Limerick scored I could hear screaming and cheering on the other side of the line," explained Kinsella. The call cost over £90 - or around €1,100 in today's valuation - but the Limerick followers stranded on the west coast of America considered it a necessary investment.

Now the Gael in exile has never had it so good. The latest welcome development is the growth in live streaming of club matches which has been pioneered by a number of counties.

Since 2014 the GAA has been providing a live match streaming subscription service through its GAAGO platform which gives it wide global reach.

"We are into year six now and it's been the biggest year yet," says Senior Marketing and GAA Rights Manager, Noel Quinn. "We do have stories of people watching a Munster hurling final from the foot of Mount Fuji."

But seeing more of the parish team, as opposed to the county, is a new exciting step for GAA mankind. It has not all been sweetness and light. This year's Tyrone county football final drew subscribers from across five continents, 144 countries and 354 cities around the world. But on the day the technology failed and the match wasn't broadcast much to the chagrin of many who had paid £8 to see it. The money hit of course was less of a concern than not seeing the game but it offered a reminder that the practice is still feeling its way.

Undeterred, the county PRO, Eugene McConnell, says it has been a huge success, championing the arrival of Tyrone TV and live streaming. "When I became county PRO two years ago it was my ambition to bring on live streaming," says McConnell. "It probably happened a little bit quicker than I anticipated."

They started by showing five games last year and almost doubled the output this season. Attendances aren't affected when the majority of their subscribers are abroad. "The die-hard club supporters will still go to the matches," he says.

While their county final was a set-back, there were contrasting emotions around the intermediate final won by Galbally which they also streamed on a separate day. O'Connell was shown a picture of four followers celebrating the win in Sydney, watching the winning point being kicked on a big screen courtesy of Tyrone GAA TV.

"It epitomised to me what it meant, four young lads out there who are trying to make a living, yet still their heart and soul was in their parish, in their community," says McConnell proudly. "And to see those four boys, the elation they felt, as they jumped off their feet when the ball went over the bar - watching it on a 54-inch screen and the winning point scored in the 62nd minute."

Noel Quinn, looking on these events through a wider lens, says the GAA is generally enthusiastic about anything that promotes its games and helps expose the product to a wider audience. But it needs monitoring.

"There is a presentation and production quality concern that I would have, no doubt about that. I would always be mindful of the GAA being presented in the best possible light. Some are better at that than others."

Streaming is still a minority player behind the traditional broadcast platforms but it is growing.

"In five years the sports broadcast landscape is supposed to grow from 50 billion to 60 billion," says Quinn, "that is being driven by OTT players."

OTT (over the top) is a streaming service offered directly to viewers over the internet which is usually accessed on computers, through apps on mobile devices like smartphones or tablets, or televisions with integrated smart TV platforms. "TV is still big," adds Quinn, "and where people mainly tune into in Ireland. Streaming is growing but it is still 10-15 per cent of the overall market."

Dowd Media has been involved in providing a streaming service for Mayo GAA for the last three years and has earned a reputation for quality productions and being able to access less well equipped venues through its mobile unit. The company is based in Westport and owned by Brendan Dowd, whose father is a Mayo man who emigrated to Birmingham and became deeply involved in the GAA there. The service in Mayo is sometimes free-to-air but mostly a small fee of €5 applies per match.

Dowd says he wrote to all the counties offering their services. As a result Clare came on board this year and streamed all matches in the senior football and hurling championships from the quarter-final stages for free, with followers able to watch the action on YouTube.

Dowd has also spoken to people in Tipperary, Roscommon and Galway. Longford asked if they could do their county final but the notice was too short.

"We wanted to demonstrate it could be done and to say there is potential in this, you can connect to your audience around the world," says Dowd. "Clubs are collecting money and knocking on the same doors. Why not look outside the parish, why not look outside the county, why not look outside the country? And that is really what we are saying."

The commercial potential is there as well as the promotional benefits, according to Dowd, if the GAA is creative in pursuing possible streams. It has the scope to grow an enthusiastic and committed audience where the distance factor is removed.

He cites last year's Mayo senior football final when Ballintubber's Joe Geraghty scored the winning point. Geraghty's brother, based in in Australia, got up to watch the match on Mayo TV along with some of his friends.

"He recounted it to the local press, what it meant to him to be able to watch his brother playing in that particular match," says Dowd. "The Irish diaspora is absolutely huge; that is just the first generation. The locations where they watch from are incredible, Ethiopia for example; you can see from the comments that crop up during matches."

The Bill Doonan of today might be watching on from Vancouver, from the comfort of a sofa rather than up a tree. Or he might be viewing from a boat on the Thames, or from West Virginia. The live comments with each broadcast helps create a more tight-knit feel and a sense of home. The fundamentals of that longing haven't changed since Bill Doonan's time, even if the technology has moved into a different orbit.

Armagh were one of the front runners, joined now by Tyrone, but streaming of club matches by county boards is still a relatively new concept. Mayo lead the way in Connacht, although Sligo dabbled in it a couple of years ago. Dublin has been providing free streams of its matches that are extremely popular and well produced for a few years. Wexford is up and running, as is Meath.

"We are not making money off it, not that that was our overall goal," says Meath PRO Ciarán Flynn. "The only thing is that the licensing rights are affecting us. We could be told if TG4 have a club game on we can't have one on at the same time. You could have a hurling game in east Cork or a football match in Donegal and you can't compete with it. We would be in breach of the contract by doing it. We have done it for some of our small games but for county finals you'd have to defer it."

Colm ó Méalóid, a Meath county hurler who is part of a company called Sportego, has been involved in the project. "Not that it was a new idea or anything, it had been done before, the live streaming, but what we proposed was to do it through a mobile app. We launched it about two years ago . . . towards the end of the championship, last year we had a full year at it, we did games on a per-game basis. So you would pay a fiver and you could watch the game on your mobile through the app device. What we decided then, myself and Seamus Kenny (Meath GAA operations manager), was to move towards a yearly subscription. So we launched a €39 subscription for the year and that gives you access to all games and all live streams and past games."

At one point in the county hurling final one of the players had a brother watching from Indonesia and a sister viewing from Miami. "People would email in and tell me where they are watching from and I would say hello to them," says ó Méalóid, who also does match commentaries. "They love that, that personal touch I suppose."

Having to delay a match due to pre-existing contract arrangements with the GAA's national broadcasting partners isn't ideal. "Deferred coverage is just not the same for people, it's really the live thing that people want," says ó Méalóid.

At the moment such clashes aren't a major difficulty but if streaming were to continue to grow, in line with all the international trends, then the current broadcast partners televising local games may kick up more of a fuss. The current GAA media rights package will expire in May 2022. It will be interesting to see if compromises can be found to allow the different platforms share the field cordially.

"In fairness to Noel (Quinn) he is quite understanding," says ó Méalóid. "Obviously he has to protect his contracts which he has negotiated. TG4 and eir Sport and RTé are clients of the GAA and they give away more money than what streaming brings in. I understand the situation. But there is probably room for more games to be streamed."

Quinn says that county board executive officers are "smart enough" to appreciate that national television coverage of local matches has numerous benefits and is a valued source of financial support. He suggests streaming platforms can be a support mechanism for other grades, such as intermediate or junior.

"There was barely any streaming five years ago, ten years ago there was nothing, so we are all still learning," he says. "Streaming is just a fact of life now.

"Sometimes games have been rescheduled but it is usually by mutual consent and RTé and TG4 go direct to counties and they have a brilliant relationship, they build the rapport with the officers. They work with them. Thankfully there's a plethora of club games, you are spoilt for choice.

"Overall it's a positive for me. I think there is the misnomer there that streaming is causing chaos with national broadcasting partners and it's not really. Not yet anyway . . . ring me next year!"

