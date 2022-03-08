Statistics may not always tell the whole truth but neither should they be consistently discredited as the third member of the shifty ‘lies, damned lies’ family.

There are times when stats just cannot be ignored, especially when presenting a case which is also supported by other evidence.

Take this year’s Allianz football League and the bleak picture it paints for Leinster. The largest province has the biggest problem - it’s being overwhelmingly out-performed by the other three.

Here’s a table of how counties have fared against opposition from other provinces in the first four rounds.

P W D L

Leinster….28...3...4...21

Connacht..20...1...4...24

Ulster……...24...1...3...47

Munster…..20...9...2...9

Only three Leinster counties, Louth (v Limerick), Carlow (v Waterford), Wexford (v London) have beaten opposition from the other three provinces in 28 attempts.

The tables reflect the extent of eastern decay, with Kildare and Dublin sixth and last respectively in Division 1; Offaly bottom of Division 2; Louth, Westmeath, Laois, Longford, Wicklow filling the bottom five places in Division 3; Wexford and Carlow sixth and seventh in Division 4.

Dublin’s unexpected slump has darkened the Leinster landscape considerably. Previously, they always boosted the win ratio substantially, but not this year.

Even if they drop into Division 2, they will be fine in the long run. Their totally dominant days may be over but they will always remain top contenders. What of the rest? It’s a conundrum which has hung around for quite some time, growing ever-more puzzling as it remained unanswered.

A few more facts to underline the extent of Leinster’s mediocrity. They haven’t had three counties in Division 1 since 2014 (Dublin, Kildare, Westmeath); they had two counties in Division 1 in only three of the last eight seasons; they’ve had seven or more counties in Divisions 3 and 4 for five of the last eight years.

Since the League is totally merit-based, it presents a very accurate picture of a county’s status over an extended period.

Hence, the significance of Leinster’s return in the current League. Of the 11 counties, only Westmeath have scored more than they conceded, but they still lost two of four games.

If the current tables were replicated at the end of the month, Leinster would have eight counties in Divisions 3 and 4 next season. That’s Tailteann Cup territory.

A win over Dublin, a draw with Kerry and unlucky one-point defeat against Tyrone has seen optimism soar in Kildare but with Armagh, Monaghan and Mayo ahead, they will do well to avoid finishing in the bottom two.

Still, there are encouraging signs in Kildare, unlike Meath, who appear to have lost all momentum. One season in Division 1 - where they lost six and drew one of seven games - since 2006 is an embarrassing stain on their history.

The big question is why Leinster, apart from Dublin, slipped so far back over the last decade or so. It’s easy to ascribe it to Dublin’s dominance and the sense that their giant tree blocked the light from the rest, but that doesn’t explain the League returns.

Excluding Dublin, the populations of the other Leinster counties increased by 4pc between 2011 and 2016, with another surge expected when this year’s Census is completed.

Contrast that with Monaghan (up 1.3pc) and Roscommon (0.6pc) from a low base. They are 27th and 28th respectively on the county population table, but still manage to compete at the top end of the market.

Monaghan have been in Division 1 since 2015 and while Roscommon have fluctuated between the top two divisions, their average rating since 2014 stands at ten (of 32). How have those two done so well when several Leinser counties with much bigger populations have gone the other way?

Population doesn’t provide a guarantee of success but you’re still more likely to catch more fish in a big river than a stream.

Is there something else going on? Is it a case of communities built on moving out of Dublin boosting populations elsewhere but having no genuine connections with their new environment?

I recall being at a forum in Mullingar in late 2002 where the topic was the rural/urban divide and the challenge for the GAA in expanding into new communities in counties around Dublin.

A number of speakers from Westmeath clubs spoke of how people in many of the new housing estates in towns around the county had moved from Dublin and had little sense of identity or connection with their different surroundings.

Is it still the same, not just in Westmeath, but also in other counties bordering Dublin? It might explain why population growth hasn’t brought any bonus for county teams.

One thing is certain - it’s bad for the GAA that so many Leinster counties are doing so badly, not just this year but for quite some time. I wonder if it ever comes up at Management Committee meetings. It should.

Moran deserves Hall of Fame call

A suggestion – induct Mickey Moran into the GAA’s Hall of Fame. Few have given as much outstanding service in a lifetime of dedication to football, first as a player who was equally at home in defence or attack and later as a coach/manager.

Two years ago in our special series on the top 20 players in each county between 1970 to 2020, we ranked him 15th on the Derry list, an assessment which many in the county didn’t feel was proper recognition for his talents. They may be right.

Not that it would have bothered Moran, who always felt that the next challenge was what mattered most. And they kept coming in a career which saw him manage Derry, Sligo, Donegal, Leitrim and Mayo as well as lots of clubs.

The high point came last month when he steered Kilcoo to All-Ireland club glory. He has now decided to step down from that role, although it will be no surprise if he pops up on some other sideline.

It’s what he does – brilliantly so. He deserves formal recognition by Croke Park.

Limerick results worst for 42 years

Limerick’s failure to win any of their first four NHL clashes has certainly spiced up the early-season agenda and while their poor run is almost certain to end against Offaly in the final round, their unexpected wobble will only boost oppositions heading into the championship.

It’s most unusual for All-Ireland champions to have such a bad start to the new season. It hasn’t happened for 42 years when Galway, the 1980 champions, suffered the same fate as Limerick in the subsequent league, losing three and drawing one of their first four games.

In fairness, they had a good excuse as the league started just five weeks after they had won the All-Ireland for the first time in 57 years. Suffice to say, there was clear evidence of celebration-fatigue in their four autumn games. They eventually avoided relegation by the narrowest of margins after winning their final two games in spring 1981.

They went on to reach the All-Ireland final that year, losing to Offaly who won the title for the first time.



