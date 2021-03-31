Data shows how football needs entertainment lift

Last Saturday, I watched two rugby games in quick succession. Flicking through the channels, I came across Bristol v Harlequins early on when it already looked an engaging contest.

It got even better, developing into a see-saw encounter which oozed entertainment (35-33 to Bristol). One aspect that struck me was the amount of aerial contests for possession, not just in line-outs, but also from kick-chases.

Leinster v Munster followed and while it didn’t live up to the pre-match billing, it too had lots of aerial battles, especially from box- kicks.

I’ll leave it to rugby aficionados to decide whether that’s how they want their sport played, but it occurred to me while watching both games – and indeed most other rugby – that you often see as many genuine aerial contests for possession as in Gaelic football.

That’s quite a change for football and not for the better either. It used to be very different when the game had air and land warfare as core basics and when duels occurred every few seconds.

Read More

My colleague Donnchadh Boyle had a fascinating article in Monday’s paper dealing with the contrast between last year’s Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland final and the Kerry-Offaly final in 1981.

Using stats from analyst Diarmuid Whelan, in conjunction with Deely Sports Science, he dealt with the evolution of football under the heading: ‘Has the game improved?’

The stats are very interesting. Foot-passing ran at 64pc in the 1981 final, compared with 23pc last December. Possession was lost 123 times in 1981, as against 36 times in 2020.

Scores-per-possession were over three times higher last year than 1981, but actual possessions (the number of times a team had the ball without the opposition getting their hands on it) were down from 171 to 78.

That illustrates how much longer Dublin and Mayo retained the ball than Kerry and Offaly as they worked towards shooting positions. Winning their own kick-outs increased from 58pc in 1981 to 75pc last year.

Binding judgements can’t be made off a comparison between games 39 years apart but we know the broad parameters are correct. It’s all about retaining the ball nowadays. That, in turn, leads to fewer one-on-one contests for possession.

Lateral passing as a team crabs across the field probing for an opening can go on indefinitely, during which the entertainment needle drops close to zero.

And how many aerial contests do you see by comparison with the days when they featured all the time, especially around midfield and close to goal?

Debates on whether a sport has progressed or regressed always have a subjective element, often influenced by the age of the participants.

Older observers – a cohort of which I am now a member – have a habit of looking at the past through rose-tinted lens while the younger brigade tend to regard everything modern as vastly superior.

Neither generation is correct. There were some dreadful spectacles in the past while violent incidents were far more common than today, so it wasn’t some joyous wonderland.

Skill and fitness levels are much higher now, while the amount of science that goes into preparing teams is close to what applies in professional sports. That being the case, entertainment levels should be higher. And they would be if the rules were adapted to take account of the changed circumstances.

Instead, they have remained largely the same. The rules should make it more difficult to retain possession, whether through insisting that the ball cannot be played backwards except inside the opposition ‘45’, limiting the number of handpasses allowed before the ball must be kicked, reducing the team number to 13 or increasing the value of a goal to five points. There are, no doubt, other tweaks that could also be trialled.

Instead, we got the daft change which effectively awards a free to a player who catches the ball inside the opposition ‘45’ if it’s foot-passed from more than 20 metres. Where’s the skill in that?

In Monday’s piece on the 1981 v 2020 stats, Kevin McStay remarked that the only problem remaining in football is the spectacle. “That’s where all our concentration has to go in the next evolution. The older game was more exciting – it just was.”

He’s right – if further supporting evidence were needed, it comes from the fact that there are more aerial duels in rugby than in some football games. It shouldn’t be so.

Hurlers have odd views on cynicism

According to a pre-Congress GPA survey by the GPA, 70pc of hurlers were opposed to the introduction of a ‘sin-bin’ for cynical fouling and the awarding of a penalty if the offence is committed inside the 20-metre line and its arc.

The GPA leadership sought to have discussion deferred until Special Congress later in the year but county delegates voted in the new arrangement for implementation when the action resumes.

Since then, several local newspapers have carried comments from hurlers criticising the decision and insisting that hurling needed no such intervention. Even some forwards, who are likely to benefit from the new rule, claimed it wasn’t necessary

Why the objections to a move which is actually player-friendly? And please, spare us the fake sympathy for referees.

Players who let on to be concerned about the change putting extra pressure on referees have the remedy in their hands – don’t commit cynical fouls.

Managers will identify with raw portrayal

Toxic. Vitriol. Hate. Poisonous. Vindictive. Dubbed “a disgrace”. Words from Kevin Walsh to describe some of what he experienced during his five years as Galway football manager. And what about this?

“There were two occasions when I deemed the threat of assault to be real, where I thought I was going to be hit,” he writes in his autobiography.

Other managers will identify with Walsh’s raw portrayal of what it can be like when results don’t go your way. Players are targeted too, usually on social media, which is largely uncontrolled.

Question is: what has happened to make people believe they are entitled to abuse sportspeople?

It’s inexcusable anywhere, but in the GAA’s case is made all the more reprehensible as the victims are usually from the same county as the cowardly aggressors.

Is that what society has become? Sadly, that appears to be the case. Sadder still, there’s almost an acceptance that it can’t be tackled. For as long as that attitude persists, it will only get worse.