| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Data shows how football needs entertainment lift

Martin Breheny

Breheny Beat

Kerry captain Jimmy Deenihan (left) shakes hands with Richie Connor, the Offaly captain, as referee Paddy Collins looks on before the 1981 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry captain Jimmy Deenihan (left) shakes hands with Richie Connor, the Offaly captain, as referee Paddy Collins looks on before the 1981 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Kerry captain Jimmy Deenihan (left) shakes hands with Richie Connor, the Offaly captain, as referee Paddy Collins looks on before the 1981 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Kerry captain Jimmy Deenihan (left) shakes hands with Richie Connor, the Offaly captain, as referee Paddy Collins looks on before the 1981 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Last Saturday, I watched two rugby games in quick succession. Flicking through the channels, I came across Bristol v Harlequins early on when it already looked an engaging contest.

It got even better, developing into a see-saw encounter which oozed entertainment (35-33 to Bristol). One aspect that struck me was the amount of aerial contests for possession, not just in line-outs, but also from kick-chases.

Leinster v Munster followed and while it didn’t live up to the pre-match billing, it too had lots of aerial battles, especially from box- kicks.

Most Watched

Privacy