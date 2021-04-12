Daly: Sacrificing ‘elite’ status has cost GAA some precious time

The retention of elite status for senior inter-county Gaelic Games would have alleviated much of the time pressure on fixtures currently facing the GAA, according to Anthony Daly.

The former Clare and Dublin manager, speaking on RTÉ’s Sunday Sport insisted the Allianz Leagues should have been in their final rounds by now.

In that scenario, he pointed out, there would have been no need to condense the All-Ireland senior football and hurling championships for the second year in a row.

"My own opinion, and I would have said this strongly, was that we should have held our elite status,” said the 1995 and 1997 All-Ireland-winning captain.

"It was well-documented that there was problems around GAA games last year but predominantly around county finals.

"I think we could have started our national leagues. We could have allowed our inter-county (players) go back training. We could have kept things on track.

"We would still have been running into early August I'd say but that would have left longer for our clubs. What we all want going forward is the split season. I just think we could have moved things on a bit earlier this year."

Inter-county teams will be permitted to return to collective training next Monday, before beginning a reduced programme of league and championship for the second year running.

In football, some teams will play just one championship match in 2021, with the qualifiers and proposed Tailteann Cup both falling victim to a compacted schedule. An extra three weeks would have been required in order to avoid staging a knockout football championship again this year, the GAA revealed last week.

They are, however, guaranteed at least four league games. In hurling, teams will have five league games and a qualifier system in the championship, giving them minimum of seven.

"If we'd held our elite status we'd probably be playing our league finals this weekend and next," Daly pointed out.

"Maybe that was a mistake in January. Once we opted not to look for that or to be given that we were tied with what we could do. There are issues but it's good to have some structure and we can hope that things go according to plan and just get on the road.”

Online Editors