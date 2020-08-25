Cúl Camps a success with just one Covid-19 case from 71,000

Some 71,000 children participated in 900 Kellogg’s Cúl Camps over a shortened five-week period with just one reported withdrawal because of a Covid-19 case.

The smooth running of the camps, in the midst of a pandemic, has been deemed a significant success for the GAA, given the numbers involved and logistical challenges to maintain a safe environment.

The GAA had been preparing for 80,000 participants but the tightening of restrictions in Offaly, Laois and Kildare reduced that number.

Contact tracing for the one case the GAA is aware of concluded that the source of the infection was at another event and that there was no transmission within the Cúl Camp itself.

“The HSE would have commended us for the manner in which we ran the camps in that the child had been working in a pod and the other kids would have been deemed casual contacts,” said the GAA director of coaching and games development, Shane Flanagan.

“We never heard any more from the HSE so certainly there was no other positive case on the camp and our understanding was that it was sourced back to a different event.”

Normally the camps run for eight weeks through the summer and could be held at 1,200 different venues. Last year there were 156,000 participants.

“With the situation in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, that affected numbers,” said Flanagan. “We’d have had 80,000 had they not been affected in the last two or three weeks so 10 camps are going ahead in those counties this week. Kildare would have had large numbers, Cork didn’t have as many camps as last year.

“In fairness to Charlie Harrison (national Cúl Camp co-ordinator and former Sligo footballer), he put in some work over the last few weeks, particularly through May and June.

“We’d to train 4,000 coaches who were working on it. Luckily enough through the relevant bodies, they would have agreed to an online child safeguarding course. Everyone has to have that. We had to do face-to-face training, specific Covid-19 training, had to operate and understand how to deal with the health questionnaires. Massive training went into it – for something that we thought wouldn’t happen, we’re glad we went ahead.

“It’s probably been an example of the scale of the Association and how if everyone works together, we can get things done,” said Flanagan.

Earlier yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he wants to see an All-Ireland championship this year, insisting it would “be a symbol that a country is fighting this virus.”

In an interview on ‘Today with Claire Byrne’ on RTÉ Radio 1, Martin (left) said he understood the anger around the country after all sport was put behind closed doors last week, down from a previous limit of just 200. However, he believes the move may help ensure the GAA and other sporting bodies are in a position to run off their competitions this year.

“In taking the decision we did on the crowds we saved the championships and the leagues,” he said.

“We want the championship to go ahead. I want an All-Ireland this year. I think it would be a symbol that a country is fighting this virus – that it’s not going to surrender to it. And like all games, League of Ireland, the whole lot, the rugby, it’s a challenge, but to me, it speaks to us as a nation if we can make sure we can organise our sports.

“I’ve met the CMO, I just want to let people know, he’s a passionate sports person as the rest of you out there. He wants to keep the games going he thinks it is important for the health of the young people in the country, that they’re out there training and playing.”

Martin defended the decision to have no fans at games, stating it was made due to fears around the congregation of people before, during and after sporting events. He also revealed that acting CMO Ronan Glynn had agreed to meet with sporting organisations, including the GAA.

