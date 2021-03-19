Crucial year Down Under for emerging Irish AFL players – assessing the prospects of 14-strong cohort for new season

Tipperary's Colin O'Riordan, who helped the Premier County to Munster SFC glory last year, gets his AFL season under way this weekend with Sydney Swans. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

In October of last year, Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor fell short at the final hurdle in their bid to match the feat of Tadhg Kennelly and win an AFL Premiership.

A total of 64 GAA players have earned deals in the AFL, stretching all the way back to when the late Seán Wight went out in 1983 and embarked on a 150-game career.

And in that time, only Kennelly has won the game’s biggest team prize.

This year, 14 Irish players are on the books of nine different clubs, down on last year’s record of 17.

Since then, Pearce Hanley retired while Conor McKenna, Conor Glass and Ross McQuillan have returned home.

There is one new addition to the Irish contingent with Lithuania-born Dingle star Deividas Uosis joining the Brisbane Lions.

The expectation is that, having taken a significant financial hit, AFL interest in Irish talent may cool in the immediate term, though many young Irish players saw their terms extended after the development leagues, where they are meant to learn their trade, were all but cancelled.

The new AFL season got under way yesterday morning (Irish time) when Richmond played Carlton, with the remainder of the round-one action down for decision across the weekend.

Here, we look at the 14 Irish players and their prospects for the season ahead.

ZACH TUOHY

(Portlaoise, Laois) – Carlton/Geelong, 2011-present, 205 gm, 67 gl

Pearce Hanley’s retirement last year leaves Tuohy way out on his own as the longest-serving of the Irish contingent in the AFL. A leading light for Geelong as they went all the way to the Grand Final in 2020, Tuohy signed a new two-year deal with the club over the close season and is once again part of the seven-man leadership group at the club.

He recently opened a coffee shop in his home town of Portlaoise but insists he wants to play in the AFL for as long as possible. Heading into his 11th season, only the great Jim Stynes has played more AFL games of the Irish who have gone Down Under.

2020 season: 19 games, 8 goals.

COLIN O’RIORDAN (JK Bracken’s, Tipperary) – Sydney Swans, 2016-present, 23 gm, 1 gl

O’Riordan put down his winter in Ireland and was brilliant in the Munster final as Tipperary stormed to an unlikely Munster title. His performances on this side of the world were good enough to earn him an All-Star nomination but in AFL terms, O’Riordan faces a big season. His contract expires at the end of the campaign and he is hoping to earn a new one: “The chips are down for me and this year is going to be a big year,” he said last month.

2020 season: 8 games, 0 goals.

CONOR NASH (Simonstown Gaels, Meath) – Hawthorn, 2017-present, 21 gm, 11 gl

Before he opted for a career Down Under, multi-code talent Nash was courted by Leinster rugby and Meath GAA.

The Simonstown man was brilliant in his cameos when helping his club to back-to-back Meath SFC titles and looked to be settling in well Down Under when he played 14 times in 2019. He featured just twice last year and required shoulder reconstruction surgery in the off-season.

2020 season: 2 games, 0 goals.

MARK O’CONNOR (Dingle, Kerry) – Geelong, 2017-present, 51 gm, 3 gl

That O’Connor, one of the brightest prospects Kerry have produced in recent years, would have been available to Kingdom boss Peter Keane had they reached the Munster final, only rubbed salt in the wound of that defeat to Cork. Along with Tuohy, O’Connor is part of the leadership group at Geelong and is expected to be to the fore once more this season. Having broken through the 50 appearances mark and still just 24, O’Connor has the potential to have a long career Down Under.

2020 season: 21 games, 2 goals.

DARRAGH JOYCE (Rower-Inistioge, Kilkenny) – St Kilda, 2017-present, 5 gm, 0 gl

Another player who is in his final year under contract, Joyce made three appearances last year but has more regularly featured for VFL outfit Sandringham. The Kilkenny man, who captained his county to a minor All-Ireland hurling title in 2014, has been listed as an emergency player with the senior team in pre-season games.

2020 season: 3 games, 0 goals.

JAMES MADDEN (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin) – Brisbane, 2018-present 0 gm, 0 gl

Madden broke the all-time AFL Draft Combine 20-metre sprint record at the European Combine in December 2017. Yet to make a senior appearance, he featured off the bench for Ballyboden in their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilcoo early last year after he had been listed, in Irish, on the match-day programme. Another who is entering the final year of his current deal.

STEFAN OKUNBOR (Na Gaeil, Kerry) – Geelong, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 gl

Okunbor was tipped for big things with Kerry before opting to move to Australia. The Kerry man suffered a serious injury last year but saw action late on in a recent warm-up game with Collingwood and will be looking to force his way into the first team this term.

MARK KEANE (Mitchelstown, Cork) – Collingwood, 2019-present, 1 gm, no gl

Keane made his senior debut for Collingwood last year but 2020 had an even bigger accomplishment in store for him as he’d grab that late winning goal against Kerry to sear his name into the annals of the Cork-Kerry football rivalry. A finger injury means he’s not available until round two at the earliest.

2020 season: 1 game, 0 goals.

ANTON TOHILL (Swatragh, Derry) – Collingwood, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 gl

Tohill, the son of Derry legend Anthony, moved Down Under around the same time as Keane. Yet to make a senior debut but did enough with the club’s feeder side to earn another one-year deal before the turn of the year.

CALLUM BROWN (Limavady, Derry) – Greater Western Sydney Giants 2019-present, 0 gm 0 gl

Like Nash, Brown had a number of sporting suitors in that he played Gaelic football for Derry and soccer for Linfield before becoming Greater Western Sydney Giants’ first male Irish acquisition.

He scored on his debut for the reserves and featured regularly in his first season in 2019 before last season was ruined by Covid. A powerful athlete who holds a number of records in the GWS Giants gym, Brown is another who saw his contract extended for 2021.

LUKE TOWEY (St Molaise Gaels, Sligo) – Gold Coast Suns, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 gl

Among a raft of players who signed on in 2019, Towey was another who caught the eye of coaches with his 20-metre sprint in time trials. Has spoken previously about the influence the now-retired Pearce Hanley had on him at the Suns. Was highly rated in Sligo and DCU before securing a deal in Australia.

CIAN McBRIDE (St Ultan’s, Meath) – Essendon, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 goals

McBride was another who was given permission to line out with his county side while home last Christmas and many in Meath expected to see the St Ultan’s man feature for Andy McEntee’s side. However, injury put paid to any hopes of a senior debut with the Royals. McBride impressed AFL scouts with his endurance and 6ft 5in frame and is the last Irish man standing at Essendon after Conor McKenna and Ross McQuillan opted to return home.

BARRY O’CONNOR (St Martin’s, Wexford) – Sydney Swans, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 gl

O’Connor, son of Wexford legend George, was close to a senior breakthrough last year after injury helped prise open the door for him at the Swans. Can continue the Swans’ long association with Irish players that stretches through Kennelly, Brendan Murphy and others.

DEIVIDAS UOSIS (Dingle, Kerry) – Brisbane Lions 2021-present, 0 gm 0 gl

The most recent addition to the Irish in the AFL, Uosis has certainly taken the road less travelled. A fluent Irish speaker who was born in Lithuania, he was used as a goalkeeper by Kerry underage sides before impressing Brisbane scouts with some brilliant numbers in their combine.

