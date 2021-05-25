Crowds to return to league games in North this weekend

Crowds look set to return to inter-county GAA fixtures for the first time in over 14 months this weekend with the GAA ready to clear the way for 500 to attend matches in the Six Counties.

The Northern Ireland Executive has given the green light for 500-strong crowds to return to sporting fixtures from yesterday and GAA club matches have already been sanctioned by Ulster GAA to permit those numbers into grounds.

The GAA has, in principle, agreed to permit crowds to go to inter-county games too in the Six Counties even though it doesn’t align with current policy in the south.

But the issue of cross-border travel is still a consideration and clarity is being sought from the Government on the matter. Monaghan play Tyrone in an Allianz Division 1 North league game on Saturday night, Armagh host Donegal in the Athletic Grounds, while Fermanagh welcome Longford to Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

But the GAA are understood to be still establishing guidelines for cross-border travel and whether tickets can be distributed for these games to supporters from southern counties. If attendance is perceived as encouraging unnecessary travel, ticket distribution may be left to the host county.

Three Ulster SFC quarter-finals are taking place within the Six Counties (Down v Donegal in Newry, Armagh v Antrim in the Athletic Grounds and Tyrone v Cavan in Omagh) in June and July which will now have supporters while the GAA’s decision is likely to influence where the semi-finals and final are played too.

Meanwhile, the Leinster hurling final on Saturday, July 17 is the most likely fixture to be piloted for the return of crowds in the south.

The Government is expected to outline the roadmap for the return of crowds to outdoor events this Friday amidst speculation that it will happen sooner rather than later.

Leinster have fixed their hurling semi-finals for O’Moore Park in Portlaoise but if there were to be an earlier pilot they’d be content to switch to Croke Park which, with its seating, is the preferred choice for a testing venue for GAA. Over the weekend there were suggestions that crowds of up to 30,000 could be in place for All-Ireland finals by the end of August but Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged caution yesterday.

“Let’s take it step by step, let’s see how the impact of this variant works out. By the time the All-Irelands will be played we will have advanced vaccinations much more significantly then,” he said on RTÉ.

“Again I’m not getting into specifics around numbers, some people are speculating around those numbers but a cautious approach will apply.”