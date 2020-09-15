Crowds of up to 200 allowed to attend sporting fixtures in stadia with 5,000 capacity

The Government has announced today that crowds of up to 200 will be allowed to attend outdoor sporting events in stadia with a capacity of up to 5,000.

Under the new plan in Level Two, where the country is currently at on the scale, up to 100 spectators will be allowed at outdoors sporting events and 50 at indoor events.

However, with stadia of a larger capacity of 5,000, that figure will rise to 200.

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

The news will be welcomed by all sporting bodies across the country as well as fans who have been locked out of their local grounds since coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

While the announcement won't cater for the large numbers seeking to attend GAA, soccer and rugby games, it will at least be seen as a step in the right direction to reintroduce crowds to matches amid the pandemic.

