Crossing the Covid line – Five previous GAA misdemeanours and the sanctions that may influence Dublin’s punishment

Déise GAA chiefs stripped Dungarvan of their 2020 Waterford IFC title last October after an investigation was launched into the club fielding a player who was awaiting results of a Covid-19 test.

The player, who subsequently tested positive for the Coronavirus, featured in Dungarvan’s 0-14 to 0-10 defeat of Kill at Walsh Park on Saturday, October 3 with the club later acknowledging that “errors were made in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines”.

Dungarvan accepted their punishment having been sanctioned with individual suspensions and an undisclosed fine by Déise authorities while the final was declared null and void with Kill not awarded the county title or promotion to the senior grade.

Mayo GAA took the decision to suspend three members of their senior football backroom staff after they broke Covid-19 guidelines and gained entry to last December's All-Ireland SFC final in Croke Park through "covert methods".

An official party of 12 backroom members was permitted into grounds for 2020 championship games with the GAA asking Mayo officials to explain the presence of non-accredited personnel at the final after their presence was discovered through CCTV.

Following an internal review process by Mayo GAA "all unaccredited members of the backroom team admitted their mistake, apologised sincerely for their actions and have been suspended for three months".

Mayo GAA added that "these individuals attended the game without the knowledge of the County Boards officers and the team manager" while confirming their unwavering commitment to the GAA and government's Covid guidelines.

Mayo were not sanctioned directly by Croke Park as a result of the breach with the three unnamed individuals set to have their suspensions commence upon the official resumption of inter-county training next month.

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy was hit with a 12-week suspension after it emerged that the Rebel footballers had taken part in a "team building" session on Youghal beach in early January.

Inter-county teams were not permitted to return for pre-season training until later that month and Cork were widely condemned when a member of public filmed their gathering and it became part of a GAA investigation.

Despite not breaking Covid-19 rules for elite sports at that time, the GAA had advised counties that severe penalties would be dished out should teams break the ban on collective activity and be involved in misconduct that discredits the Association.

McCarthy unsuccessfully appealed his ban – which will expire on May 14 and is unlikely to see him miss any games – while Cork also lost home advantage for one of their 2021 League matches as a result of the breach.

"We are hugely conscious of our responsibilities to our players, backroom team and the wider public and are fully committed – as we have always been – to following Covid protocols, in particular during this difficult period of escalating numbers nationally," McCarthy said in January.

Just days after the Cork incident, Down found themselves in hot water after it emerged that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were called to Abbey CBS in Newry following a complaint about people playing on the pitches.

The PSNI left after being satisfied that no Covid-19 restrictions had been broken "as it was an elite team" before Down chairman Jack Devaney insisted that no training session had taken place on the grounds.

Devaney outlined that "around 18" players had been present in two separate groups to receive programmes for individual training before stating that the Mourne men had "adhered to the directives from the GAA and will continue to do so".

Much like Cork, the GAA found Down to be in breach of Rule 6.45 that precludes collective training outside the specified window as well as Rule 7.2 (e) of the GAA Official Guide which relates to misconduct considered to have discredited the Association.

Having initially been handed a 12-week ban, senior boss Paddy Tally had his suspension reduced to eight weeks while Down were also forced to give away home advantage for one of their League games this year.

Cork Gardaí are currently investigating possible lockdown breaches by an unnamed West Cork GAA Club during the last month.

It is believed that possible breaches of the Health Act 1947 may have occurred with sanctions for such indiscretions including a fine up to €2,500 and/or six months imprisonment while there is also a tiered fines system, which includes fixed penalty notices of up to €500.

Such news is further embarrassment for Cork GAA with Rebel chiefs stating that any breaches of Covid-19 regulations will face repercussions.

“Cork County Board is aware of media reports relating to an alleged breach of guidelines at an unnamed club. Public health guidance on training is very clear. Any club found to have been in breach of that guidance will face consequences as a result,” a Cork GAA statement read on Tuesday night.

Non-elite teams, which includes GAA, are only permitted to resume collective training as part of Level 4 (non-contact and only in pods of no more than 15) while they cannot return to contact training until Level 2 of the government's latest roadmap.

